Gauteng Roads and Transport hands over operating licences to approved public transport operators, 20 Nov

The Gauteng Department of Roads and Transport will on Thursday, 20 November 2025, host an Operating Licences Handover Ceremony to officially issue approved operating licences to qualifying public transport operators.

This initiative underscores the Department’s commitment to address the longstanding licensing backlog, strengthen regulatory compliance and enhance service delivery within the public transport sector.

By increasing operational capacity and streamlining administrative processes, the Department has worked to accelerate the processing of operating licences in line with legislative requirements and ensure operators receive them timeously.

This event further reaffirms the Department’s dedication to improving the overall efficiency, safety, and reliability of public transport in the province.

Details of the event:

Date: Thursday, 20 November 2025

Time: 11h30

Venue: Council Chambers in Kempton Park, City of Ekurhuleni

Members of the media are requested to confirm their attendance with Mr King Mthombeni on 071 400 0915.

Enquiries:

Department’s Head of Communications

Ms Melitah Madiba

Cell: 073 644 9935

E-mail: pressoffice.gpdrt@gauteng.gov.za

MEC’s Spokesperson

Mr Lesiba Mpya

Cell: 078 450 9841

#ServiceDeliveryZA