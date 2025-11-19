Gauteng Roads and Transport hands over operating licences to approved public transport operators, 20 Nov
The Gauteng Department of Roads and Transport will on Thursday, 20 November 2025, host an Operating Licences Handover Ceremony to officially issue approved operating licences to qualifying public transport operators.
This initiative underscores the Department’s commitment to address the longstanding licensing backlog, strengthen regulatory compliance and enhance service delivery within the public transport sector.
By increasing operational capacity and streamlining administrative processes, the Department has worked to accelerate the processing of operating licences in line with legislative requirements and ensure operators receive them timeously.
This event further reaffirms the Department’s dedication to improving the overall efficiency, safety, and reliability of public transport in the province.
Details of the event:
Date: Thursday, 20 November 2025
Time: 11h30
Venue: Council Chambers in Kempton Park, City of Ekurhuleni
Members of the media are requested to confirm their attendance with Mr King Mthombeni on 071 400 0915.
Enquiries:
Department’s Head of Communications
Ms Melitah Madiba
Cell: 073 644 9935
E-mail: pressoffice.gpdrt@gauteng.gov.za
MEC’s Spokesperson
Mr Lesiba Mpya
Cell: 078 450 9841
