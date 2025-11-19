Bio-Renewable Chemicals Market Size to Reach USD 7.4 Billion by 2031, Says Allied Market Research

AMR Logo

WILMINGTON, DE, UNITED STATES, November 19, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Factors such as rise in technological advancements, increase in dynamics of renewable energy, improvements in the economics of renewable, and emerging concerns for environmental protection activities have led consumers to shift toward using products derived from renewable resources, which has driven the global bio-renewable chemicals market The global bio-renewable chemicals industry generated $2.5 billion in 2021, and is estimated to reach $7.4 billion by 2031, witnessing a CAGR of 11.6% from 2022 to 2031. The report offers a detailed analysis of the changing market trends, top segments, key investment pockets, value chains, regional landscapes, and competitive scenarios.Segment Overview:By application, the chemical industry segment contributed to nearly one-third of the global bio-renewable chemicals market revenue in 2021, and is expected to dominate by 2031. The same segment would also cite the fastest CAGR of 12.00% during the forecast period. This is because increase in population coupled with a rise in demand for a wide range of consumer goods has heightened the establishment of chemical manufacturing units in both developed and developing economies wherein bio-renewable chemicals are used to produce a wide range of consumer goods.Request Free Sample Pages: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/request-sample/156 By type, the glycerol segment accounted for around half of the global bio-renewable chemicals market share in 2021, and is projected to rule the roost by 2031. Rise in disposable income coupled with growing awareness for skin care activities has led the cosmetic sector in both developed and developing economies to witness a steep incline in the usage of glycerin as a denaturant, fragrance ingredient, hair conditioning agent, and humectant in various cosmetic and personal care products. The succinic acid segment, on the other hand, would showcase the fastest CAGR of 12.00% during the forecast period. Surge in awareness about eco-friendly activities coupled with sustainable development has led these chemical manufacturing facilities to shift toward using bio-based chemicals for producing a plethora of consumer goods. Bio-based succinic acid finds application as a major precursor in manufacturing various chemicals such as solvents, perfumes, lacquers, plasticizers, dyes, and photographic chemicals, thus propelling the growth of the segment.By region, Asia-Pacific held the highest share in 2021, generating more than one-third of the global bio-renewable chemicals market revenue, and is anticipated to retain its dominance by 2031. The same region would also showcase the fastest CAGR of 12.20% throughout the forecast period. This is attributed to development in the packaging, textile, personal care & cosmetics, and other sectors in the Asia-Pacific region.Enquiry Before Buying: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/purchase-enquiry/156 Key Market Players:Solvay, Cargill, Incorporated, ZeaChem, Unilever plc, BASF SE, Gevo, Inc., Vizag Chemical, DuPont de Nemours, Inc., Amyris, Elevance HealthThe report analyzes these key players in the global bio-renewable chemicals market. These players have adopted various strategies such as expansion, new product launches, partnerships, and others to increase their market penetration and strengthen their position in the industry.Buy this Complete Report (483 Pages PDF with Insights, Charts, Tables, and Figures) at:About us:Allied Market Research (AMR) is a full-service market research and business-consulting wing of Allied Analytics LLP based in Wilmington, Delaware. Allied Market Research provides global enterprises as well as medium and small businesses with unmatched quality of "Market Research Reports" and "Business Intelligence Solutions." AMR has a targeted view to provide business insights and consulting to assist its clients to make strategic business decisions and achieve sustainable growth in their respective market domain.

