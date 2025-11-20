Guacamole Market Forecasted to Achieve US $1.97 Billion by 2029

The Business Research Company

The Business Research Company's Guacamole Global Market Report 2025 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2025-2034

How Big Is The Guacamole Market In 2025?

Significant expansion has been observed in the guacamole market over the past few years. The size of the market is projected to increase from $1.27 billion in 2024 to $1.39 billion in 2025, exhibiting a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 9.2%. Factors contributing to this historic expansion include a surge in demand for ready-to-eat meals, access to varieties of hass avocados, growth of the fast food and casual dining sectors, the impact of culinary trends and food blogging, along with choices made by health-aware consumers.

The guacamole market is expected to witness robust expansion in the years ahead, with a projected value of ""$1.97 billion in 2029 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 9.1%. The forecasted period's growth is attributed to several factors such as increasing supply of avocados, emphasis on sustainable and responsible sourcing, the several health benefits provided by avocados, changes in global food culture, and focus on premium and gourmet products. The future trends to watch for include innovations in flavor and varieties, the rise of clean labels and natural ingredients, increasing popularity of plant-based and vegan diets, on-the-go snacking, strategic marketing, and branding efforts, and the diversification of distribution channels.

What Are The Key Driving Factors For The Growth Of The Guacamole Market?

The growth of the guacamole market is anticipated to surge due to the increasing number of people adopting a vegan lifestyle. Those classified as vegans refrain from using animal products, such as meat, dairy, eggs, and other derivatives; their reasons rooted in ethics, environmental concerns, or health considerations. The boost in the vegan population is driven by factors like increased health consciousness, moral issues over animal welfare, and amplified focus on environmental sustainability. Guacamole adds a rich, creamy flavor to vegan dishes, effectively compensating for the desired taste and texture that might be lacking in a plant-based diet. For example, the World Animal Foundation, a US-based digital platform advocating for animal rights, revealed in March 2023 that about 4% of the U.S. population, approximately 13.4 million people, identifies as vegans. Nevertheless, statistics on plant protein usage suggest that over 6% of U.S. consumers, equating to more than 15.5 million people, follow a vegan lifestyle. Consequently, the growing vegan population is fuelling the expansion of the guacamole market.

Who Are The Key Players In The Guacamole Industry?

Major players in the Guacamole Global Market Report 2025 include:

• Avo-King International Inc.

• Sabra Dipping Company LLC

• Westfalia Fruit (Pty) Ltd.

• Calavo Growers Inc.

• Ortega - B&G Foods Inc.

• Ventura Foods LLC

• Casa Sanchez SF

• Hormel Foods Corporation

• Woolworths Group Limited

• Wholly Guacamole

What Are The Upcoming Trends Of Guacamole Market In The Globe?

The emergence of product innovations is a key trend that is gaining traction in the guacamole market. To consolidate their market positions, major companies in the guacamole sector are focusing on creating novel solutions. For instance, in October 2024, La Española, an olive oil company based in Spain, unveiled Olimole - an innovative guacamole product that substitutes traditional avocado with olives, fusing modernity with culinary traditions. This unique dip maintains the quintessential texture and flavor of guacamole while infusing a touch of Mediterranean influence through the use of ingredients like olives, garlic, onion, lemon juice, salt, and cilantro. Crafted to cater to the surging demand for nutritious snacks, Olimole provides a wholesome alternative that underscores the health benefits of olives, boasting high levels of healthy fatty acids, antioxidants, and fiber.

What Segments Are Covered In The Guacamole Market Report?

The guacamolemarket covered in this report is segmented –

1) By Nature: Organic, Conventional

2) By Packaging: Glass Bottles, Glass Jars, Plastic Containers, Stand-Up Pouches

3) By Form: Frozen, Dried, Ready to make

4) By Distribution Channels: Supermarkets/Hypermarkets, Convenience Stores, Online, Specialty Stores

5) By End-use: Households, Food Processing Industry, Food Service Industry

Subsegments:

1) By Organic: Fresh Organic Guacamole, Packaged Organic Guacamole, Frozen Organic Guacamole, Organic Guacamole with Added Ingredients

2) By Conventional: Fresh Conventional Guacamole, Packaged Conventional Guacamole, Frozen Conventional Guacamole, Conventional Guacamole With Added Ingredients

Which Region Is Expected To Lead The Guacamole Market By 2025?

In the Guacamole Global Market Report 2025, North America emerged as the dominant region in 2024 and it is anticipated to experience the most rapid growth throughout the forecast period. The report includes other regions such as Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, South America, Middle East, and Africa.

