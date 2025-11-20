Pet Food Extrusion Market CAGR to be at 7.5% from 2025 to 2029 | $120.4 Billion Industry Revenue by 2029

The Business Research Company

The Business Research Company’s Pet Food Extrusion Global Market Report 2025 - Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2025-2034

What Is The Projected Market Size & Growth Rate Of The Pet Food Extrusion Market?

The pet food extrusion market has witnessed substantial growth recently. The market, which is estimated to rise from $84.37 billion in 2024 to $89.93 billion in 2025, will see a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 6.6%. The notable growth during the historic period is believed to have resulted from factors such as the industrialization of pet food production, expansion in pet food market, introduction of innovative textures and shapes, maintenance of nutritional value, and a surge in demand for specialized pet diets.

The size of the pet food extrusion market is predicted to witness robust expansion in the upcoming years, reaching a staggering ""$120.4 billion by 2029 with a consistent compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 7.6%. The expected surge during the forecast period can be linked to factors such as the anthropomorphizing of pets, the proliferation of high-end pet food, ethical sourcing of ingredients, customized meal plans and the increasing popularity of plant-based recipes. Key trends during the forecast period are expected to include more fresh and chilled options, transparent and responsible ingredient sourcing, food formulas that enhance pet immunity, along with a holistic and whole-food approach.

What Is The Crucial Factor Driving The Global Pet Food Extrusion Market?

The rise in pet ownership is projected to boost the pet food extrusion market. Pets are typically associated with animals that are kept domestically for companionship and are treated affectionately. Pet food extrusion is a process that caters to the nutritional requirements of pets, ensuring that the ingredients used are of high quality and yet affordable. For instance, Chewy, Inc., a US-based online pet food retailer, reported that in 2021, approximately 977,202 pets were adopted in the US. This accounted for the highest adoption percentage of 61% over the last six years. Similarly, an Australia-based industry body known as Animal Medicines Australia (AMA) reported in November 2022 that almost half of Australian households have at least one dog. This makes dogs the most commonly kept pet in the country. In 2022, it was reported that dogs were present in 48% of Australian homes. Consequently, the escalating pet-owning population is fuelling the expansion of the pet food extrusion market.

Who Are The Emerging Players In The Pet Food Extrusion Market?

Major players in the Pet Food Extrusion Global Market Report 2025 include:

• Nestlé S.A.

• Mars Petcare Inc.

• Andtriz AG

• The J.M. Smucker Company

• Ingredion Incorporated

• SunPring

• Buhler Industries Inc.

• Pavan Group

• Reading Bakery Systems Inc.

• Clextral SAS.

What Are The Future Trends Of The Pet Food Extrusion Market?

Leading companies in the pet food extrusion industry are shifting their attention towards the creation of inventive solutions like aquafeed twintech extruders. This is with the motive to enhance production efficiency, improve product quality, and cater to the escalating demand for specialty pet and aquafeed items. The Aquafeed TwinTech Extruder is a distinctive piece of machinery utilised for the creation of aquafeed in a more efficient and high-quality manner. A case in point is IDAH International Co., Ltd. This company, located in China and known for their shrimp feed machine solutions, debuted their TwinTech Twin Screw Co-Rotating Extruder in March 2024. Aimed at the aquafeed and pet food industry, this advanced extruder comes with a high-speed gearbox that can achieve up to 600 RPM, a power-saving permanent magnet synchronous motor to decrease energy use and noise, along with an optional density control unit useful in the production of diverse types of fish food. The improved conditioning systems also elevate the hydration of material and cooking efficiency.

What Segments Are Covered In The Pet Food Extrusion Market Report?

The pet food extrusionmarket covered in this report is segmented –

1) By Extruder Type: Single Screw, Twin Screw

2) By Process: Hot Extrusion, Cold Extrusion

3) By Type: Complete Diets, Treats, Other Types

4) By Ingredient: Animal Derivatives, Vegetables And Fruits, Grains And Oilseeds, Vitamins And Minerals, Additives, Other Ingredients

5) By Animal Type: Dog, Cat, Fish, Birds, Other Animal Types

Subsegments:

1) By Single Screw: Direct Extrusion, Indirect Extrusion, Other Single Screw Types

2) By Twin Screw: Co-Rotating Twin Screw Extruder, Counter-Rotating Twin Screw Extruder, Other Twin Screw Types

Which Region Is Projected To Hold The Largest Market Share In The Global Pet Food Extrusion Market?

In the 2025 global market report for pet food extrusion, the leading region was North America. The region projected to have the most substantial growth within the forecast period is Asia-Pacific. The report encapsulates details on all these regions: North America, Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, South America, Middle East, and Africa.

