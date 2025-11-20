Demand for Fruit and Vegetable Seeds Market is forecasted to reach a value of US $13.89 billion by 2029

The Business Research Company

The Business Research Company's Fruit and Vegetable Seeds Global Market Report 2025 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2025-2034

The Business Research Company’s Latest Report Explores Market Driver, Trends, Regional Insights - Market Sizing & Forecasts Through 2034” — The Business Research Company

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, November 20, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- "Get 20% Off All Global Market Reports With Code ONLINE20 – Stay Ahead Of Trade Shifts, Macroeconomic Trends, And Industry Disruptors

How Large Will The Fruit and Vegetable Seeds Market Be By 2025?

In recent times, the market size for fruit and vegetable seeds has seen a consistent rise. The market is predicted to expand from $10.66 billion in 2024 to $11.09 billion in 2025, with a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 4.1%. The historic growth can be accredited to an increase in the population, evolving eating habits, the globalization of farming, alterations in weather patterns, and governmental regulations.

The market size for fruit and vegetable seeds is anticipated to undergo significant growth in the upcoming years, projected to expand to ""$13.9 billion in 2029"" with a Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of 5.8%. Factors propelling this growth over the forecast period include the shift towards sustainable farming methods, health and wellness inclination, adjustments to climate change, urbanization, and the integration of vertical farming. Trends that will mark the forecast period range from advancements in biotechnology and a surge in demand for organic and non-GMO products to the development of climate-resilient varieties, increasing adoption of digital agriculture and precision farming, and challenges seen within the global supply chain.

Download a free sample of the fruit and vegetable seeds market report:

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/sample.aspx?id=10159&type=smp

What Are The Major Driving Forces Influencing The Fruit and Vegetable Seeds Market Landscape?

The burgeoning demand for unpreserved, freshly harvested fruits, and vegetables is set to boost the fruit and vegetable seed market's expansion. Considering that fruits and vegetables sprout from the seeds containing the embryo, any increase in the requirement for fresh fruits and vegetables will inherently increase the demand for their seeds. For example, Statistics Canada, the government agency, revealed in February 2023 that farm-gate sales of fruits and vegetables surged by 13.1% in 2022, hitting the $3.0 billion mark. This increase was evident in both fruits and vegetables, with a 15.3% increase in the former and an 11.2% increase in the latter, showing growth in all significant commodities. Consequently, this increasing preference for fresh fruits and vegetables is fueling the incremental growth of the fruit and vegetable seed market.

Who Are The Top Players In The Fruit and Vegetable Seeds Market?

Major players in the Fruit and Vegetable Seeds Global Market Report 2025 include:

• BASF SE

• Bayer AG

• Syngenta Group

• KWS SAAT SE & Co.

• Corteva Inc.

• Sakata Seed Corporation

• Groupe Limagrain

• Takii & Co Ltd.

• United Phosphorus Limited

• DLF Seeds A/S

What Are The Key Trends Shaping The Fruit and Vegetable Seeds Industry?

Innovations in technology have emerged as a leading trend in the market for fruit and vegetable seeds. Top market players are focusing on presenting new and high-tech solutions to fortify their market positioning. For example, Corteva Agriscience, an American agricultural and seed enterprise, unveiled a groundbreaking plant breeding innovation to counteract corn disease in March 2023. This cutting-edge gene editing technology provides an extra layer of protection for hybrid corn by shielding it from disease, marking an innovative step forward in plant breeding techniques.

Market Share And Forecast By Segment In The Global Fruit and Vegetable Seeds Market

The fruit and vegetable seedsmarket covered in this report is segmented –

1) By Type: Tomato, Pepper, Onion, Cucumber, Lettuce, Melon, Carrot, Other Types

2) By Trait: Genetically Modified, Conventional

3) By Family Type: Solanaceae, Cucurbit, Leafy, Brassica, Root And Bulb, Other Families

4) By Form: Inorganic, Organic

Subsegments:

1) By Tomato: Cherry Tomatoes, Beefsteak Tomatoes, Roma Tomatoes

2) By Pepper: Bell Peppers, Hot Peppers, Sweet Peppers

3) By Onion: Yellow Onions, Red Onions, Green Onions

4) By Cucumber: Slicing Cucumbers, Pickling Cucumbers

5) By Lettuce: Romaine Lettuce, Iceberg Lettuce, Leaf Lettuce

6) By Melon: Watermelon, Cantaloupe, Honeydew Melon

View the full fruit and vegetable seeds market report:

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/fruit-and-vegetable-seeds-global-market-report

Fruit and Vegetable Seeds Market Regional Insights

For the year under consideration in the Fruit and Vegetable Seeds Global Market Report 2025, Europe emerged as the dominant region. Asia-Pacific, however, is anticipated to experience the most rapid growth during the forecast period. The report includes a comprehensive regional coverage, incorporating the markets of Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, the Middle East, and Africa.

Browse Through More Reports Similar to the Global Fruit and Vegetable Seeds Market 2025, By The Business Research Company

Retail And Wholesale Global Market Report 2025

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/retail-and-wholesale-global-market-report

Grain Products Global Market Report 2025

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/grain-products-global-market-report

Bakery And Confectionary Global Market Report 2025

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/bakery-and-confectionary-global-market-report

Speak With Our Expert:

Saumya Sahay

Americas +1 310-496-7795

Asia +44 7882 955267 & +91 8897263534

Europe +44 7882 955267

Email: saumyas@tbrc.info

The Business Research Company - www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com

Follow Us On:

• LinkedIn: https://in.linkedin.com/company/the-business-research-company"

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.