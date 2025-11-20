VELA Medical Calls for Ergonomic, Scalable Retinal Screening During Diabetic Eye Disease Awareness Month

Precise Eye Exams Made Easy – Ergonomic, locking patient chairs for accurate positioning and improved retinal imaging. VELA Medical Chairs: Improving Workflow and Care in Clinics & Hospitals Safe & Efficient Ophthalmology Workflow – Adjustable chairs that support staff ergonomics and reliable eye exam image quality.

VELA Medical boosts clinic capacity and image quality in diabetic eye screenings with ergonomic, locking patient chairs that protect both patients and staff.

TAMPA, FL, UNITED STATES, November 20, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Over 40 million Americans are at risk for diabetic retinopathy—per the American Academy of Ophthalmology—but according to Retina Specialist, only 15–50% of people with diabetes complete recommended eye screenings. VELA Medical helps clinics to strengthen retinal screening capacity and staff ergonomics to prevent avoidable vision loss.Diabetic retinopathy remains the leading preventable cause of adult blindness in the U.S.“Awareness alone won’t close the care gap—we have to make screenings simpler to deliver at scale,” said Mike Laky, CEO of VELA Medical USA. “When clinics combine clear patient reminders with efficient room setups, they can see more patients without sacrificing quality or staff well-being.” The National Eye Institute reports that most adults over 40 with diabetes develop some degree of retinopathy over time, yet adherence to annual screening lags.“The win is faster answers for patients and fewer missed screenings,” Laky added. “But this only works if the environment is ready—equipment, placement, seating, and workflow have to be dialed in.”Screening models are evolving. FDA-cleared autonomous AI systems can analyze retinal images at the point of care, and this development enables reimbursement for autonomous diabetic-retinopathy analysis.Ergonomics is essential for safety. “Protecting staff as well as patients are the small details of ergonomics that make a great impact on image quality,” said Darcy Mullins, Product Specialist at VELA Medical in Tampa, FL. “Stable, locking ophthalmology patient chairs that are easily adjustable help patients hold the exact head and body position the camera needs, while reducing the repetitive reaches and awkward postures clinicians and physicians feel from hundreds of exams.”Repetitive positioning and device alignment across high-volume sessions contribute to clinician fatigue and variability in image quality. Preventing Diabetic Eye Diseases and closing screening gaps sustainably requires rooms that support precise imaging and protect staff.Practical steps moving forward1) Standardize exam rooms to use locking, electronic height-adjustable ophthalmic chairs to improve patient positioning and reduce staff strain.2) Reinforce the importance of annual screening reminders for patients with diabetes—even if asymptomatic.3) Integrate autonomous AI screening when appropriate to ensure rapid referral pathways for positive results.VELA Medical encourages eye care teams to pair smarter screening pathways with ergonomic exam environments that provide better results—protecting patient vision while safeguarding staff while sustaining higher volumes and increased workflow.Key sources: American Academy of Ophthalmology; National Eye Institute; Retina Specialist (screening adherence; CPT 92229); AEYE Health (FDA-cleared autonomous DR systems and adoption); Prevent Blindness (access and prevention emphasis).About VELA MedicalVELA Medical engineers and manufacture high-quality medical patient chairs that combine better exam results and safe patient handling simultaneously with ergonomic support for healthcare professionals, along with patients. With a strong focus on ophthalmology, mammography, and radiology specialties, VELA Medical products are developed to improve clinical workflows, increase patient comfort, fall mitigation, provide better images, and reduce strain on staff. With adjustable locking patient chairs that support safe positioning and efficient patient flow, VELA Medical is the solution that helps clinics meet the growing demand of patients while mitigating work-related risks for healthcare professionals and patients.

VELA Move+ Ophthalmology Chair: Improve Patient Positioning & Image Quality in Eye Exams

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.