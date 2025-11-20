Frozen Pizza Market Set to Reach $26.11 Billion by 2029

The Business Research Company

The Business Research Company's Frozen Pizza Global Market Report 2025 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2025-2034

The Business Research Company’s Latest Report Explores Market Driver, Trends, Regional Insights - Market Sizing & Forecasts Through 2034” — The Business Research Company

What Is The Expected Cagr For The Frozen Pizza Market Through 2025?

The size of the frozen pizza market has progressively increased over the past few years. It is projected to escalate from a value of $20.87 billion in 2024 to $21.76 billion in 2025, exhibiting a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 4.3%. Factors that are believed to have fueled this growth in the past include convenience and time-saving benefits, alterations in consumer lifestyles, the broadening of retail channels, diversity and innovation in product offerings, and economic influences.

The market size for frozen pizzas is anticipated to attain steady expansion in the coming years. It is projected to escalate to ""$26.11 billion by 2029, growing at a Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of 4.7%. The growth during the forecast period could be due to emphasis on health and wellness, surge in e-commerce, concerns over sustainability, expansion in global markets, and demand for customization and personalization. Key trends in the forecast duration encompass options for plant-based and gluten-free, artisanal and specialty pizzas, products with clean labels, innovative tastes and toppings, and intelligent packaging solutions.

What Are The Key Factors Driving Growth In The Frozen Pizza Market?

The growing trend of internet shopping is predicted to drive the frozen pizza market's expansion in the forthcoming future. Internet shopping involves the online purchase of goods or services from an online retailer or an e-commerce platform. This allows consumers to buy frozen pizza without leaving their homes, with direct delivery to their doors. Additionally, it offers a broader range of frozen pizza brands and flavors than what might be found in a local supermarket. For example, Tidio Sp. z o.o., a US-based software company, reported in April 2023 that the number of online shoppers elevated from 268.2 million in 2022 to 274.7 million in the US. Simultaneously, the global digital buyer's count jumped from 2.14 billion in 2021 to 2.30 billion in 2022, with a 4.4% rise in online shopping between 2020 and 2021. Hence, the escalating trend of online shopping is fueling the growth of the frozen pizza market.

What Are The Top Players Operating In The Frozen Pizza Market?

Major players in the Frozen Pizza Global Market Report 2025 include:

• Nestle S.A.

• Tyson Foods Inc.

• Kraft Foods Group

• General Mills Inc.

• Conagra Brands Inc.

• BRF S.A.

• Ajinomoto Co Inc.

• Bimbo Bakeries USA

• ITC Limited

• Maple Leaf Foods Inc.

What Are The Major Trends That Will Shape The Frozen Pizza Market In The Future?

The emergence of product innovation is a significant trend gaining traction in the frozen pizza sector. Numerous leading companies in the sector are honing their focus on the generation of innovative goods to fortify their stance in the industry. In this context, in November 2022, General Assembly Holdings Limited, a firm based in Canada that operates premium fast-casual eateries, unveiled the global premiere of a frozen pizza made from plant-based Impossible Beef. This inventive pizza, named New York Sicilian, comprises 100% naturally leavened dough, seasoned Impossible Beef, red onions, Lombardi peppers, and mozzarella. The pizzas undergo a par-baking process before being frozen with top-notch freezing techniques. The dough composition includes a mix of wheat flour, rye flour, barley malta, soy protein, coconut oil, and potato starch. The New York Sicilian pizza offers a delightful and fulfilling plant-based meal alternative and is also a prominent protein and fibre source.

Comprehensive Segment-Wise Insights Into The Frozen Pizza Market

The frozen pizzamarket covered in this report is segmented –

1) By Product: Regular Frozen Pizza, Premium Frozen Pizza, Gourmet Frozen Pizza

2) By Crust Type: Pan, Thin Crust, Stuffed Crust, Other Crust Types

3) By Topping: Cheese, Meat, Fruits And Vegetables, Other Toppings

4) By Distribution Channels: Hypermarkets, Supermarkets, Convenience Stores, Specialty Stores, Non-Store Based

5) By End-Use: Young Generation Consumers, Old Generation Consumers, Working Class Population

Subsegments:

1) By Regular Frozen Pizza: Cheese Pizza, Pepperoni Pizza, Sausage Pizza, Vegetable Pizza

2) By Premium Frozen Pizza: Specialty Toppings, Gluten-Free Options, Extra Cheese Varieties

3) By Gourmet Frozen Pizza: Unique Flavor Combinations, Ethnic Varieties, Handcrafted Or Chef-Inspired Recipes

Global Frozen Pizza Market - Regional Insights

In the 2025 Global Frozen Pizza Market Report, North America championed as the most substantial region in 2024. However, the Asian-Pacific zone is projected to experience swift expansion throughout the forecast phase. The report provides a thorough overview of all regions involved, including Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East, and Africa.

