High voltage: CBP officers seize more than $2.6 million in methamphetamine at Colombia-Solidarity Bridge in box truck hauling batteries
LAREDO, Texas—The bad guys got a bit of a shock this weekend as U.S. Customs and Border Protection, Office of Field Operations officers at the Laredo Port of Entry seized alleged methamphetamine valued at more than $2.6 million hidden within a tractor trailer hauling batteries.
“Our frontline CBP officers maintained strict vigilance and short circuited a significant methamphetamine smuggling attempt,” said Port Director Alberto Flores, Laredo Port of Entry. “These kinds of enforcement actions validate our ongoing border security efforts and prevent this poison from reaching U.S. streets.”
The seizure occurred on Nov. 14 at Colombia-Solidarity Bridge when a CBP officer referred a box truck hauling a shipment of batteries for secondary inspection. Following a canine and nonintrusive inspection system examination, CBP officers discovered 40 packages containing a total of 291 pounds of alleged methamphetamine within the shipment. The narcotics have a street value of $2,604,215.
CBP seized the narcotics. Homeland Security Investigations special agents are investigating the seizure.
Follow the Director of CBP’s Laredo Field Office on X at @DFOLaredo on Instagram at @dfolaredo and also U.S. Customs and Border Protection at @CBPSouthTexas for breaking news, current events, human interest stories and photos.
U.S. Customs and Border Protection (CBP) is America's frontline: the nation's largest law enforcement organization and the world's first unified border management agency. The 67,000+ men and women of CBP protect America on the ground, in the air, and on the seas. We enforce safe, lawful travel and trade and ensure our country's economic prosperity. We enhance the nation's security through innovation, intelligence, collaboration, and trust.
Legal Disclaimer:
EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.