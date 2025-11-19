Laredo CBP officers apprehend man wanted since 1987 for aggravated sexual assault of a child

LAREDO, Texas – U.S. Customs and Border Protection officers at the Laredo Port of Entry encountered and apprehended a man wanted in the Dallas area for nearly four decades on an outstanding felony warrant for an aggravated sex-related offense against a child. A day later, CBP officers apprehended a young man wanted in North Carolina for alleged statutory rape of a child.

CBP officers escort a wanted person at a U.S. port of entry.

“It was a long time coming, nearly 40 years, but CBP officers at Laredo Port of Entry encountered and brought to justice a traveler wanted on longtime outstanding warrant for a sex related offense against a child,” said Port Director Alberto Flores, Laredo Port of Entry. “This apprehension, and the apprehension a day later of a man wanted for statutory child rape exemplify our continued commitment to protecting our communities and reinforce that harm toward children is reprehensible and will not be tolerated.”

On Nov. 12, CBP officers at the Juarez-Lincoln Bridge referred a vehicle passenger, Roberto Gallegos Hernandez, 70, a resident alien and citizen of Mexico, for secondary inspection. After escorting Gallegos Hernandez to secondary inspection, subsequent biometric verification through law enforcement databases confirmed that the subject had an outstanding felony warrant dating back to 1987 for aggravated sexual assault of a child issued by the Dallas County Sheriff’s Office. CBP officers transported Gallegos Hernandez to Webb County jail for adjudication of the warrant.

On Nov. 13, CBP officers at the Juarez-Lincoln Bridge referred bus passenger Alexis Gael Gonzalez Torres, 21, a U.S. citizen, for secondary inspection. After escorting Gonzalez Torres to secondary inspection, subsequent biometric verification through law enforcement databases confirmed that the subject had an outstanding felony warrant for statutory rape of a child issued by the Statesville Police Department in Statesville, North Carolina. CBP officers transported Gonzalez Torres to Webb County jail for adjudication of the warrant.

The National Crime Information Center is a centralized automated database designed to share information among law enforcement agencies including outstanding warrants for a wide range of offenses. Based on information from NCIC, CBP officers have made previous arrests of individuals wanted for homicide, escape, money laundering, robbery, narcotics distribution, sexual child abuse, fraud, larceny, and military desertion. Criminal charges are merely allegations. Defendants are presumed innocent unless proven guilty in a court of law.

