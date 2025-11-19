​​Cross-border Digital Identity Platform alongID Secures 1st Place in Warsaw Fintech Week ‘25 Pitch Finals

VILNIUS, VILNIUS REGION, LITHUANIA, November 19, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- During the fintech and innovation pitch challenge at Warsaw Finance Week , first place went to deverium ’s spin-off cross-border digital identity product, alongID . This annual gathering, held November 3-6 in Warsaw, attracted financial technologists, regulators, and investors from across Europe and beyond. alongID was named the winner out of eight startups selected for the finals in the “Pitch the Future Competition: FinTech & Innovation Challenge".“This year’s pitch competition highlighted a new wave of practical, high-impact fintech startups,” said Piotr Brewinski, President of Fintech Poland and Co-Founder of Future Finance Poland. “alongID’s cross-border digital identity platform stood out to the jury for addressing both interoperability and user control with a strong commitment to industry standards and the need for cross-border digital identity on the global scale.”alongID is a globally interoperable cross-border digital identity platform, supported by a privacy-first wallet. It enables secure, seamless identity verification across borders by connecting trusted issuers and verifiers in a compliant, user-centric way. Using the platform, individuals gain full control over how and when their identity data is shared, while businesses benefit from simplified compliance and reduced operational complexity. While fully aligned with the EU’s eIDAS and upcoming eIDAS 2.0 regulatory frameworks, the platform is built for global use and is adaptable to diverse national standards and compliance requirements.Startups take the stage at pitch the future competitionWarsaw Finance Week serves as an annual hub for finance professionals and innovators. With events like the Future Finance Summit at CIC Warsaw, participants connected over new business models, trends, and developments in digital assets and sustainable finance. Startups in the pitch competition vied for opportunities to fast-track growth in international markets, presenting to a jury comprised of Agnieszka Cichocka of Mastercard, Michal Ciffra of DEPO Ventures, Konrad Ozdowy of PKO BP, Szymon Górak of WP2 Investments, and Adam Sobczak of Pricer.pl.“This competition showcases the practical solutions and ambition emerging from the global fintech community,” said Agnieszka Cichocka, Head of Fintech at Mastercard. “alongID has been recognized by Mastercard at the Mastercard Fintech Forum Poland 2025 Pitch Competition earlier this year, demonstrating the strength of its approach to digital identity. I am encouraged to see strong teams focused on building secure digital foundations that will benefit people and businesses across borders.”“Winning at Warsaw Finance Week marks another step forward in our journey with alongID,” said Erika Maslauskaite, CEO and co-founder at deverium and alongID. “In less than a year, we have moved from securing EU funding to delivering our first pilots, launching our demo at MWC Barcelona, and building strong partnerships across the industry. The feedback during the summit confirmed how urgent digital identity challenges are, and how far alongID has come as a reusable, cross-border solution. This win reflects our team’s efforts, but also a wider industry readiness to adopt new approaches to identity verification.”The case for decentralized, reusable digital identityToday’s cross-border identity verification often is costly, slow, and remains tethered to outdated, paper-based processes. alongID’s digital identity product tackles this by using a distributed, reusable, digital identity workflow engine supported by a privacy-first wallet.“Digital identity is never just one document or a single check,” says Maslauskaite. “But when it comes to verification, many systems today focus on one type of information or another, which is why identity checks can break down for people and businesses operating between countries and industries. In reality, digital identity is a mix of attributes, like government-issued identity, financial details, work credentials, and health records. The challenge is orchestrating these elements securely and consistently across borders, while exposing only the minimum necessary personal data. Our approach with alongID brings these elements together using zero-knowledge proofs, creating a digital identity product and wallet that people can use across markets and borders, while keeping control of their personal data.”For alongID, winning the pitch competition at Warsaw Finance Week offers much more than a trophy. The recognition opens new doors, including fast-track invitations to wider startup challenges and direct access to investors and industry leaders from across Europe and beyond. In the weeks ahead, the alongID team will focus on expanding pilot projects with financial partners and exploring further use cases in the EU and United Kingdom.

