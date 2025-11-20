Organic Dried Distiller’s Grain Feed Market to Reach USD $19.24 Billion by 2029 at 6.7% CAGR

The Business Research Company

The Business Research Company’s Organic Dried Distiller’s Grain Feed Global Market Report 2025 - Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2025-2034

How Big Is The Organic Dried Distiller’s Grain Feed Market In 2025?

Recently, there has been a robust growth in the market size of organic dried distiller's grain feed. The value is projected to rise from $13.86 billion in 2024 to $14.82 billion in 2025, with a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 6.9%. Factors contributing to the growth during the historic period include an increase in organic farming methods, the demand for organic livestock products, an emphasis on sustainable agriculture, governmental support and initiatives, and attention to livestock health and nutrition.

In the coming years, the market for organic dried distiller's grain feed is predicted to witness substantial growth. It's estimated that the market will surge to ""$19.25 billion by 2029, exhibiting a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 6.8%. This predicted growth during the forecast period is rooted in factors such as the ongoing expansion of organic agriculture, rising consumer demand for organic products, growing environmental sustainability concerns, the broadening scope of the livestock industry, and an increased understanding of the significance of feed quality. Key trends during this period are expected to encompass heightened customer awareness and transparency, the availability of non-GMO and chemical-free feed options, the importance of traceability and certification, diversification in livestock feeding patterns, and the global proliferation of the market.

What Are The Key Driving Factors For The Growth Of The Organic Dried Distiller’s Grain Feed Market?

The surge in demand for products derived from animals is projected to drive the expansion of the organic dried distiller's grain feed market. Such products include dairy goods, eggs, and other items derived from animal sources. Organic dried distiller’s grain feed is utilized to enhance the lactation performance of dairy cows and other dairy-producing animals, consequently, the rising demand for animal-based commodities escalates the need for organic dried distiller's grain feed market. For instance, the Organization for Economic Co-operation and Development, a France-based organization that strives for improved policies for better lives, stated in June 2022 that global per capita consumption of fresh dairy products is anticipated to grow by approximately 1% annually in the next ten years. In addition, global milk production is set to increase at a rate of 1.6% P.A, reaching 997 Mt by 2029, which is a faster growth rate than most other primary agricultural goods. Hence, the growing need for animal-based products is fuelling the expansion of the organic dried distiller’s grain feed market.

Who Are The Key Players In The Organic Dried Distiller’s Grain Feed Industry?

Major players in the Organic Dried Distiller’s Grain Feed Global Market Report 2025 include:

• Archer Daniels Midland Company

• CHS Inc.

• CropEnergies AG

• Flint Hills Resources LP

• Green Plains Inc.

• Pacific Ethanol Inc.

• Poet LLC

• Valero Energy Corporation

• Ace Ethanol LLC

• Alcogroup SA

What Are The Prominent Trends In The Organic Dried Distiller’s Grain Feed Market?

The uptake of biological methods is a significant trend becoming prevalent in the organic dried distiller’s grain feed industry. Leading firms in this market are turning to these innovative solutions in order to maintain their market standing. For example, Green Plains Inc., an American agri-tech firm that manufactures ethanol and organic animal feed, made substantial strides in April 2022. They achieved approximately 60% protein concentration through the use of the groundbreaking MSC system in conjunction with biological methods. This milestone was achieved through a comprehensive production switchover encompassing all fermentation and production processes at the plant.

What Segments Are Covered In The Organic Dried Distiller’s Grain Feed Market Report?

The organic dried distiller’s grain feedmarket covered in this report is segmented –

1) By Source: Corn, Wheat, Barley, Sorghum, Oats, Rye, Millet, Other Sources

2) By Livestock: Poultry, Ruminants, Swine, Pets, Horse, Aqua, Other Livestock

3) By Distribution Channel: Online, Offline

Subsegments:

1) By Corn: Dent Corn, Flint Corn

2) By Wheat: Hard Red Winter Wheat, Soft Red Winter Wheat, Hard Red Spring Wheat, Soft White Wheat

3) By Barley: Malting Barley, Feed Barley

4) By Sorghum: Grain Sorghum, Sweet Sorghum

5) By Oats: Whole Oats, Oat Groats

6) By Rye: Cereal Rye, Winter Rye

7) By Millet: Pearl Millet, Foxtail Millet, Proso Millet

8) By Other Sources: Triticale, Rice, Miscellaneous Grains

Which Region Is Expected To Lead The Organic Dried Distiller’s Grain Feed Market By 2025?

In 2024, North America was the dominant region in the global organic dried distiller's grain feed market. This report predicts that Asia-Pacific will see the highest growth rate in this market by 2025. Other regions analyzed in the market report include Western Europe, Eastern Europe, South America, the Middle East, and Africa.

