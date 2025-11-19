Oxagile Expands Its Service Portfolio Following the Release of Vega OS by Amazon

As Vega OS advances Amazon’s streaming ecosystem, Oxagile announces that it is now fully ready to support app migration and new development for the new OS.

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, November 19, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Oxagile, a leading developer of smart TV apps and streaming applications for a variety of major platforms, now fully supports Vega OS and is ready to assist its clients in migrating existing applications and building new ones for the latest generation of Amazon products.

Vega OS, introduced by Amazon on September 30, 2025, is a seminal step in the company’s history marking the departure from the Android-based Fire OS to a fully proprietary, Linux-based operating system that offers a variety of benefits:

- Full control over the OS and future ecosystem

- Ease of cross-device integration

- Improved performance and lower hardware requirements

- Improved security with no sideloading

- Dramatically improved control over advertising with laser-sharp personalization

Fire TV Stick 4K Select is the first product running on Vega OS, with many more planned for the future. The introduction of the new operating system not only enables Amazon to reach a new level of efficiency across the board but also gives advertisers incomparably more data points for high-precision ad personalization and targeting.

From a security standpoint, Vega OS addresses one of the most crucial setbacks of its Android-based predecessor — “sideloading” or the loading of applications from unofficial, third-party sources. This possibility was a source of major security vulnerabilities and stood in the way of creating a truly safe, controlled ecosystem.

Existing apps developed for Fire OS cannot be run directly on Vega OS and have to be rebuilt for the new operating system’s technology stack. To facilitate the transition and ensure the stable operation of popular Fire OS applications (like Netflix, Disney+, HBO Max, Prime Video, YouTube, and Paramount+) on new devices, Amazon is now offering a free, nine-month cloud hosting option that enables Fire OS apps to be run in a cloud environment and seamlessly streamed back to Vega OS-enabled devices.

In the meantime, developers are expected to use the already available Vega SDK to rebuild their software. Vega OS relies heavily on React Native, which means that applications that were already built using this framework will only require a relatively light overhaul, while others will have to be rewritten from scratch.

Oxagile was one of the first companies to recognize the importance of the moment and start offering a complete range of Fire OS-to-Vega OS migration services, as well as Vega OS custom development for the new platform. Leveraging over 20 years of concentrated expertise in advanced media streaming technologies, the company already completed its first Vega OS adaptation project for one of its clients, with more expected to follow shortly.

Any parties interested in being among the first suppliers of smart TV apps on the Vega OS platform are invited to contact Oxagile for more details.

About Oxagile

Oxagile is a custom software development company recognized for its deep expertise in multi-platform video streaming technologies and AI-powered solutions. Since 2005, Oxagile has delivered highly innovative, scalable software to clients across media, entertainment, and digital industries, helping those businesses leverage deep optimization methods and artificial intelligence to streamline content delivery, personalization, and operational efficiency.

With a solid track record working with major global brands, Oxagile combines deep video technology know-how with a profound knowledge of major streaming platforms, enabling its clients to stay at the very forefront of the quickly changing video streaming market and deliver exceptional viewer experiences.

Contact Information

Website: https://www.oxagile.com/

Contact form: https://www.oxagile.com/contacts/

Email: contact@oxagile.com

Phone: +1 332 242 2402



