Momentum91 continues to expand its presence in the Middle East, back in Riyadh for Seamless 2025 & CXO Conversations

Highlights from Momentum91’s participation at Seamless Riyadh 2025 and on-ground CXO engagements in Saudi Arabia.

Momentum91 returns to Riyadh to connect with enterprise and technology leaders as the KSA accelerates its digital and innovation agenda.

Saudi Arabia is moving through a defining phase of digital acceleration. Technology alone does not drive transformation. It is trust, consistency and strong relationship-building.” — Manal Assaad, Strategic Advisor, Middle East

RIYADH, SAUDI ARABIA, November 19, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Momentum91 returned to Riyadh this November as part of its continued engagement across the Middle East, participating in Seamless Riyadh 2025 and hosting leadership conversations with enterprise, technology and transformation heads. The visit follows multiple regional engagements this year, including exhibiting at the Saudi Retail Show and GITEX Global 2025 last month.Saudi Arabia’s digital landscape is advancing quickly under Vision 2030, and the UAE continues to strengthen its position as a regional hub for innovation and enterprise growth. Seamless Riyadh 2025 brought together organisations and policymakers shaping this progress, creating a shared platform for discussions around capability building, operational efficiency and long-term digital readiness.As part of the event, Momentum91’s Co-Founder and Head of Product, Koushikram Tamilselvan, was invited by the Seamless Riyadh committee to speak in a featured session titled “Architecting Intelligent AI-Driven Digital Ecosystems to Accelerate Digital Transformation.” His participation reflects the region’s interest in practical, scalable approaches to building digital capability.Alongside the event, Momentum91 brought together senior leaders for a closed-room leadership dinner, discussing the region’s shifting priorities, the growing importance of local alignment, and the role of trusted long-term partnerships in enabling sustainable digital growth.During the conversations, the company also addressed the challenges organisations often face with traditional outsourcing models. Many regional companies continue to experience fragmented delivery and limited ownership when working with short-term vendors. Momentum91’s Offshore Development Centre (ODC) model offers an alternative that focuses on dedicated teams, long-term continuity and a partnership approach that supports trust, transparency and shared accountability.To strengthen its regional presence, Momentum91 has joined hands with Manal Assaad, Founder & Chief Experience Strategist at KlarCX, as its Strategic Advisor for the Middle East. With extensive experience across the Gulf’s enterprise and customer experience landscape, she supports Momentum91’s understanding of local expectations and relationship-led growth.“Saudi Arabia is moving through a defining phase of digital acceleration, and trust plays a major role in this journey,” said Manal. “Technology alone does not drive transformation. It is trust, consistency and strong relationship-building that help organisations adopt new digital models with confidence. Momentum91 understands this balance, which is why its ODC approach works so well for companies in the region.”Momentum91 will continue its international engagement through its Building Momentum initiative, with leadership dinners, enterprise interactions and industry-focused podcast recordings scheduled in Sydney and Melbourne as it expands its presence in Australia.About Momentum91:Momentum91 (M91) is a DevX Group company that helps global enterprises build and run dedicated Offshore Development Centres (ODCs) in India. The company gives organisations access to India’s top 1% engineering talent and operates 25+ modern centres across 12 cities. Momentum91 supports teams for clients such as Tim Hortons, DCB Bank, Deakin University, Mega.AI, Hitachi, and other notable organisations across the USA, Australia, Europe and the Middle East. Momentum91 is part of the DevX Group, which went public with its IPO in September 2025.

