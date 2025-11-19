Crevice by Socal V Wins Silver in A' Architecture, Building and Structure Design Award

Crevice

Socal V's Innovative Crevice Design Receives Prestigious Recognition from the A' Design Award and Competition

COMO, CO, ITALY, November 19, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- The A' Design Award and Competition, a highly respected recognition in the field of architecture and design, has announced Crevice by Socal V as the winner of the Silver A' Design Award in the Architecture, Building and Structure Design category. This prestigious accolade highlights the significance of Crevice as an outstanding example of architectural excellence and innovation within the industry.Crevice's recognition by the A' Architecture, Building and Structure Design Award underscores its relevance to current trends and needs within the architecture community. The design aligns with industry standards and practices, offering practical benefits for users, stakeholders, and the field as a whole. By showcasing innovative solutions and pushing the boundaries of architectural design, Crevice serves as an inspiration for professionals and enthusiasts alike.Socal V's award-winning design, Crevice, draws inspiration from Confucius' reverence for mountains and water, seamlessly blending with Shandong's terraced landscapes and flowing waterways. The bold triangular forms and fluid paths of the Crevice concept harmoniously integrate with the natural surroundings, reflecting an extension of the earth itself. This modern interpretation of ancient traditions shapes a journey that invites visitors to connect deeply with the space, fostering a sense of tranquility and cultural reflection.The Silver A' Design Award recognition for Crevice serves as a motivator for Socal V to continue pushing the boundaries of architectural design. This achievement will undoubtedly inspire future projects and directions within the brand, fostering further innovation and exploration in the field. The award stands as a testament to Socal V's commitment to excellence and their ability to create designs that resonate with both industry professionals and the wider public.Crevice was brought to life through the collaborative efforts of a talented team, including Yanci Chen, Jing Chen, Guanyu Tao, Zhiqian Xu, and the visionary minds at Socal V. Yanci Chen, an architect and designer, explores the intersection of architecture, ecology, and cultural narratives in her work. Her contributions, along with those of her colleagues, were instrumental in shaping the unique and impactful design of Crevice.Interested parties may learn more about Crevice and its innovative design at the dedicated page created by the A' Design Awards:About Socal VSocal V is a creative collective that explores the intersection of design, technology, and culture. With a passion for innovation, Socal V brings together visionaries from diverse backgrounds to craft experiences that are bold, collaborative, and deeply human. From spatial design to digital storytelling, the studio thrives on pushing boundaries and shaping narratives that resonate.About Silver A' Design AwardThe Silver A' Design Award recognizes top-tier designs that embody excellence and innovation. This prestigious recognition is granted to creations that demonstrate a designer's deep understanding and skill, contributing to the advancement of industry standards. Silver A' Design Award winners are selected through a rigorous blind peer-review process, evaluated by an expert jury panel based on pre-established criteria. These criteria encompass aspects such as innovative use of space, structural integrity, aesthetic appeal, environmental impact, and cultural sensitivity. The award aims to showcase designs that make a notable impact on improving everyday life and pushing the boundaries of art, science, and technology.About A' Design AwardThe A' Architecture, Building and Structure Design Award is a highly esteemed competition that recognizes exceptional architectural designs from a diverse range of participants, including renowned architects, engineering firms, construction companies, and influential brands. By taking part in this prestigious award, entrants have the opportunity to showcase their design vision, gain global recognition, and be acknowledged for their outstanding contributions to the field. The A' Design Award, now in its 17th year, is an international and juried competition open to entries from all countries and organized across various industries. The ultimate aim of the A' Design Award is to recognize and promote superior products and projects that advance and benefit society, helping to create a better world through the transformative power of good design. Interested parties may learn more about the A' Design Awards, explore jury members, view past laureates, and participate with their projects at: https://architecture-awards.com

