TotalEnergies Introduces New Tristar-Owned Hybrid Lubricants Bunkering Barge at Fujairah

DUBAI, UNITED ARAB EMIRATES, November 19, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- TotalEnergies Marketing Middle East, a fully owned subsidiary of TotalEnergies based in Dubai, has time chartered a first-of-its-type 750 cubic meter hybrid lubricants bunkering barge from Tristar Group to supplement its Lubmarine division’s ship-to-ship operations in the port of Fujairah, UAE as of October 1st.The Tristar Eco Voyager, featuring an innovative hybrid engine design that combines electric and biofuel power, coupled with an advanced powertrain, will significantly reduce carbon emissions compared to traditional diesel propulsion barges.Following her construction in Turkey’s largest shipyard of Akdeniz, the Tristar Eco Voyager left Turkey on her maiden voyage in late July to her home port Fujairah where she will replace Lubmarine’s barge currently operating in the port.Improved Environmental FootprintThanks to its hybrid propulsion system, the new barge can reduce CO₂ emissions by about 35%*, if based on a 50:50 balanced use of biofuel and electricity, compared to a conventional barge operating exclusively on Low Sulphur Marine Gas Oil (LSMGO).Moreover, the port of Fujairah plans to increase the number of electric charging installations, which will enable the barge to operate almost entirely on electricity and further reduce CO2 emissions.“We are absolutely delighted to commence operations with the new Tristar Eco Voyager, continuing our long-standing partnership with Tristar,” said Louise Tricoire, Director of Lubmarine.“The barge not only expands our capacity for ship-to-ship delivery of high-quality lubricants in Fujairah, but its cutting-edge design including electric main powertrain also clearly demonstrates our leadership in advancing sustainable marine operations,” she added.“We at Tristar are proud to extend our decades-long relationship with TotalEnergies with a pioneering solution addressing our shared focus on a greener future. Tristar Eco Voyager’s innovative technical characteristics answer TotalEnergies’ desire for low-carbon shipping, enabling us to deliver the first vessel of its kind in the region,” expressed Tristar Group CEO Eugene Mayne.Summing up the impact of this collaboration, Thomas Vigneron, Managing Director of TotalEnergies Marketing Middle East commented, "Collaborating with Tristar Group to launch the region's inaugural hybrid bunkering barge not only enhances our operational capabilities but also highlights our steadfast dedication to fostering positive change in the UAE through the adoption of innovative and sustainable solutions for our customers."*Tank-to-wake scope (reporting GHG scope 1 and 2). Source for carbon intensity of electricity produced from LNG: EcoInvent.***About TotalEnergies Marketing Middle EastTotalEnergies Marketing Middle East (TEMME) is a fully owned subsidiary of TotalEnergies based in Dubai. It is active in manufacturing and marketing of the entire range of automotive, industrial, marine lubricants & greases in the entire Middle East and Central Asian regions. It also markets aviation fuels, special fuels and special additives to clean and enhance the performance of engines. TEMME is committed to the highest standards of quality, safety, health, and environment. Its mission is to provide the latest technology and highest services to the customers.About LubmarineTotalEnergies’ ambition is to be a world class player in the energy transition. As a division of the Company, Lubmarine pioneers marine lubrication products and services for the global shipping industry, putting safety and sustainability at the forefront of its operations.Present in 100 countries and supplying lubricants to more than 1,000 ports, our worldwide technical teams, global network of affiliates, and partners, are fully engaged working as one team to anticipate and exceed your business expectations and to support you on your decarbonization journey.About TotalEnergiesTotalEnergies is a global integrated energy company that produces and markets energies: oil and biofuels, natural gas, biogas and low-carbon hydrogen, renewables and electricity. Our more than 100,000 employees are committed to providing as many people as possible with energy that is more reliable, more affordable and more sustainable. Active in about 120 countries, TotalEnergies places sustainability at the heart of its strategy, its projects and its operations.Cautionary NoteThe terms “TotalEnergies”, “TotalEnergies company” or “Company” in this document are used to designate TotalEnergies SE and the consolidated entities that are directly or indirectly controlled by TotalEnergies SE. Likewise, the words “we”, “us” and “our” may also be used to refer to these entities or to their employees. The entities in which TotalEnergies SE directly or indirectly owns a shareholding are separate legal entities. This document may contain forward-looking information and statements that are based on a number of economic data and assumptions made in a given economic, competitive and regulatory environment. They may prove to be inaccurate in the future and are subject to a number of risk factors. Neither TotalEnergies SE nor any of its subsidiaries assumes any obligation to update publicly any forward-looking information or statement, objectives or trends contained in this document whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise. Information concerning risk factors, that may affect TotalEnergies’ financial results or activities is provided in the most recent Registration Document, the French-language version of which is filed by TotalEnergies SE with the French securities regulator Autorité des Marchés Financiers (AMF), and in the Form 20-F filed with the United States Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.