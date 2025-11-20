Global Isoprene Market to Reach $4.96 Billion at a Steady 8.4% CAGR by 2029

The Business Research Company

The Business Research Company’s Isoprene Global Market Report 2025 – Market Size, Trends, And Forecast 2025-2034

Get 20% Off All Global Market Reports With Code ONLINE20 – Stay Ahead Of Trade Shifts, Macroeconomic Trends, And Industry Disruptors” — The Business Research Company

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, November 20, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- How Large Will The Isoprene Market Be By 2025?

In recent years, the isoprene market has seen robust growth. It is projected to expand from a value of $3.36 billion in 2024 to reach $3.59 billion in 2025, with a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 6.7%. This growth during the historical period can be credited to factors such as research and development efforts, the market for adhesives and sealants, the manufacturing of consumer goods, expansion within the chemical industry, and the demand within the footwear sector.

Anticipations are high for a robust expansion in the isoprene market size in the forthcoming years. The market is projected to escalate to $4.96 billion by 2029, witnessing a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 8.4%. Factors contributing to this growth during the forecast period include stringent controls and sustainability, production of bio-based isoprene, increased construction activities, and a shift to green tires. Significant trends during this period are expected to be research and development for innovative applications, product advancements, a move towards renewable materials, a concentration on specialty elastomers, and innovations in the tire industry.

Download a free sample of the isoprene market report:

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/sample.aspx?id=8845&type=smp

What Are The Major Driving Forces Influencing The Isoprene Market Landscape?

The escalation in the needs of the rubber industry are predicted to fuel the expansion of the isoprene market in the future. Rubber is characterized as a white, friable, plastic material that can undergo processing and vulcanization. Isoprene, a comprehensive industrial chemical, is used in the production of an array of rubber items, such as synthetic rubber, which finds numerous applications across different sectors. For example, the Observatory of Economic Complexity, a visualization tool based in the US for global trade data, reported in 2022 that the export trade value for rubber and its related articles surged to $14.7 billion, a rise from $13.1 billion in 2021. Consequently, the increasing rubber demand is stimulating the growth of the isoprene market.

Who Are The Top Players In The Isoprene Market?

Major players in the Isoprene include:

• Nizhnekamskneftekhim,

• SIBUR International GmbH,

• The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company,

• Royal Dutch Shell PLC,

• Kuraray Co. Ltd.,

• ZEON Corporation,

• LyondellBasell Industries N.V.,

• JSR Corporation,

• Braskem S.A,

• Finetech Industry Ltd.

What Are The Top Trends In The Isoprene Industry?

A prominent trend emerging in the isoprene market is the push towards environmentally friendly production methods. Top companies in the sector are focusing on introducing cutting-edge technology to maintain their market status. Take for example, in February 2022, Bridgestone Corporation, a Japan-based rubber, and tire manufacturer, joined forces with the National Institute of Advanced Industrial Science and Technology (AIST), Tohoku University, ENEOS Corporation, and JGC holdings corporation. Their joint venture was centered around inventing technology capable of producing large amounts of isoprene through chemical recycling procedures. The aim of this technology is to repurpose old tires for the production of isoprene, an integral ingredient in synthetic rubber production. This carbon-neutral method is expected to promote sustainability.

Market Share And Forecast By Segment In The Global Isoprene Market

The isoprenemarket covered in this report is segmented –

1) By Type: Polymer Grade, Chemical Grade

2) By Application: Polyisoprene (IR), Styrene-Isoprene-styrene (SIS), Isobutylene-Isoprene rubber (IIR), Other Applications

3) By End-Use: Tires, Non-tires, Adhesives, Other End-Uses

Subsegments:

1) By Polymer Grade: Polyisoprene Rubber, Synthetic Rubber Applications

2) By Chemical Grade: Isoprene Derivatives, Specialty Chemicals

View the full isoprene market report:

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/isoprene-global-market-report

Isoprene Market Regional Insights

In 2024, the Isoprene market was dominated by Asia-Pacific, which is also anticipated to experience the most rapid growth in the future. The Isoprene market report includes regions such as Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East, and Africa.

Browse Through More Reports Similar to the Global Isoprene Market 2025, By The Business Research Company

Industrial And Commercial Natural Gas Distribution Global Market Report 2025

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/industrial-and-commercial-natural-gas-distribution-global-market-report

Machinery Leasing Global Market Report 2025

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/machinery-leasing-global-market-report

Specialized Freight Trucking Global Market Report 2025

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/specialized-freight-trucking-global-market-report

Speak With Our Expert:

Saumya Sahay

Americas +1 310-496-7795

Asia +44 7882 955267 & +91 8897263534

Europe +44 7882 955267

Email: saumyas@tbrc.info

The Business Research Company - www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com

Follow Us On:

• LinkedIn: https://in.linkedin.com/company/the-business-research-company"

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.