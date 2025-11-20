Koi Market to Reach USD $4.35 Billion by 2029 at 10.8% CAGR

The Business Research Company

What Is The Estimated Industry Size Of Koi Market?

The size of the koi market has expanded swiftly in the last few years. The market is anticipated to increase from $2.61 billion in 2024 to $2.89 billion in 2025, at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 10.9%. Factors contributing to this historical growth include cultural symbolism and history, roots in aquaculture, artistic and aesthetic value, selective breeding and genetic selection, along with the establishment of koi shows and competitions.

In the coming years, the koi fish industry is anticipated to experience swift expansion, projected to reach $4.36 billion in 2029 with a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 10.8%. The impelling factors for growth during the forecast period encompass an increased focus on outdoor living areas, the boom of online koi trading, the application of artificial intelligence in breeding processes, the use of koi in therapeutic and wellness contexts, and breakthroughs in artificial habitats. Noteworthy trends projected during this period are miniature and indoor koi ponds, virtual koi displays and contests, eco-friendly aquatic systems, remote tracking, and care for koi, along with interactive and informative koi exhibits.

What Are The Major Factors Driving The Koi Global Market Growth?

The growth of the koi market is anticipated to be driven by the aquaculture sector's expansion. Aquaculture embodies the habit of reproducing, cultivating, and harvesting fish, shellfish, algae, and various other lifeforms in different water habitats. Koi, ornamental fish mainly held as pets, are included in aquaculture, both as a hobby and a profession. Therefore, further aquaculture development will contribute to the raising of koi. The continuation of this trend will provide a boost to the koi rearing industry. For instance, projections from the Australia-based US government agency, the Australian Bureau of Agricultural and Resource Economics and Sciences (ABARES), in March 2024 predict that the total value of fisheries and aquaculture production will witness a 0.5% rise in 2023-24, culminating at more than USD 2.37 billion(AUS 3.56 billion). Thus, the growth of the koi market is significantly influenced by the expanding aquaculture industry.

Who Are The Leading Companies In The Koi Market?

Major players in the Koi Global Market Report 2025 include:

• Ozark Fisheries Inc.

• Blackwater Creek Koi Farms

• Dainichi Koi Farm

• Kloubec Koi Farm

• Kodama Koi Farm

• Laguna Koi Ponds

• Marugen Koi Farm

• Narita Koi Farm. Co. Ltd.

• Ogata Koi Farm Co. Ltd.

• Konishi Koi Farm Co. Ltd.

What Are The Future Trends Of The Koi Market?

Leading firms in the koi market are introducing unique services such as fish food subscription services to establish a competitive advantage. A fish food subscription service is a specialized service that delivers fish food directly to customers on a recurring schedule. In July 2023, for example, Pondbox, a UK-based subscription service company, introduced a unique fish food subscription service designed to streamline pond fish maintenance and boost their wellbeing. Pondbox provides a customized subscription service, adapting each delivery to your pond's specific requirements. The service provides a range of fish food selections, which include flakes, pellets, sticks, and pond sticks, tailored according to their fish species (Koi Carp, Goldfish, or mixed) and the size of their pond. Starting at a reasonable rate of £8.50 ($10.75) bi-monthly, subscribers get specially chosen pond fish food that meets seasonal demands, along with expert advice on pond upkeep. This service resolves issues such as overfeeding and deterioration in food quality, offering a convenient and eco-friendly option for anyone who owns a pond, regardless of their level of expertise.

What Are The Primary Segments Covered In The Global Koi Market Report?

The koimarket covered in this report is segmented –

1) By Type: Kohaku, Taisho Sanke, Showa Sanke, Other Types

2) By Size: Small, Medium, Large

3) By Distribution Channel: Online, Offline

4) By Application: Commercial, Retail, Residential

Subsegments:

1) By Kohaku: Red And White Koi, Variations In Patterns

2) By Taisho Sanke: Red, White, And Black Koi, Different Pattern Variations

3) By Showa Sanke: Black, Red, And White Koi, Unique Pattern Traits

4) By Other Types: Yamabuki Ogon, Platinum Ogon, Shusui, Asagi, Other Color Variations

Which Region Is Forecasted To Grow The Fastest In The Koi Industry?

In 2024, the Asia-Pacific region dominated the koi market, as highlighted in the Koi Global Market Report 2025. This report projects the market's growth status and includes coverage of various regions, namely Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, the Middle East, and Africa.

