Chairman Comer Subpoenas Banks for Epstein Records, Seeks Information from USVI Attorney General

WASHINGTON—House Committee on Oversight and Government Reform Chairman James Comer (R-Ky.) today issued subpoenas to J.P. Morgan and Deutsche Bank for Jeffrey Epstein’s financial records. Chairman Comer is also requesting U.S. Virgin Islands Attorney General Gordon Rhea provide documents to further the Committee’s review of the federal government’s investigation of Epstein.

The House Oversight Committee is conducting a thorough review of the federal government’s investigation of Mr. Jeffrey Epstein and Ms. Ghislaine Maxwell. The Committee is committed to providing accountability and transparency to the American people and the survivors of Jeffrey Epstein and Ghislaine Maxwell’s horrific crimes. Here is what the Committee has accomplished to date:

The Oversight Committee Has Released Approximately 65,000 Pages of Documents to Date: This includes documents from the Department of Justice, the Epstein Estate, former U.S. Attorney General Bill Barr’s deposition transcript, and former U.S. Department of Labor Secretary Alexander Acosta’s transcript.

Subpoena to the Department of Justice for Epstein Related Records: Chairman James Comer issued a subpoena to the Department of Justice on August 5, 2025, for documents and communications in its possession, custody, or control related to Jeffrey Epstein and Ghislaine Maxwell. The DOJ has produced roughly 33,000 pages of records to date. The Committee has posted these documents on its website.

Subpoenas to the Clintons, Former U.S. Attorneys General, and Former FBI Directors: Chairman Comer issued deposition subpoenas to Bill and Hillary Clinton, James Comey, Loretta Lynch, Eric Holder, Merrick Garland, Robert Mueller, William Barr, Jeff Sessions, and Alberto Gonzales for testimony related to horrific crimes perpetrated by Jeffrey Epstein. The Committee will make deposition transcripts public.

The Committee has conducted a deposition with William Barr and released the transcript. Barr debunked the Democrats’ false claims about President Trump.

The Committee has accepted formal written declarations from former FBI Director James Comey and former Attorneys General Alberto Gonzelez, Eric Holder, Loretta Lynch, Jeff Sessions, and Merrick Garland under penalty of prosecution for false statements stating they possess no information about the Epstein or Maxwell cases. After the Committee learned Mr. Mueller has health issues that preclude him from testifying, the Committee has withdrawn its subpoena.

The Committee is in communication with the Clintons’ attorneys about scheduling dates for their depositions.

Transcribed Interview with Alexander Acosta: Alexander Acosta, former U.S. Attorney for the Southern District of Florida and former Secretary of the U.S. Department of Labor, appeared voluntarily for a transcribed interview on September 19, 2025. The Committee has released the interview transcript. Mr. Acosta destroyed the Democrats’ Trump-Epstein smear. There was no contact between President Trump and former U.S. Attorney Acosta, and no link between Trump and Epstein in the case.

Subpoena to the Epstein Estate: On August 25, 2025, Chairman Comer issued a subpoena to the Epstein estate for documents and communications in its possession, custody, or control in unredacted form. The estate started producing documents in September 2025 and continues to make productions on a rolling basis. The Committee has made documents public.

Subpoena to Ghislaine Maxwell: On July 23, 2025, Chairman Comer issued a subpoena to Ghislaine Maxwell for a deposition.

Request for Epstein-Related Suspicious Activity Reports: Chairman Comer has requested the U.S. Department of the Treasury provide relevant suspicious activity reports (SARs) to assist the Committee’s oversight of the federal government’s enforcement of sex trafficking laws, specifically in connection with the investigation and prosecution of Jeffrey Epstein and Ghislaine Maxwell. The Department of Treasury is fully cooperating with the Committee’s request.