Industrial Salts Market Projected to Witness a Growth of US $19.68 Billion by 2029 | The Business Research Company

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, November 20, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Industrial Salts Market Growth Forecast: What To Expect By 2025?

In recent years, the market size of industrial salts has seen a consistent increase. The market, estimated at $15.43 billion in 2024, is projected to rise to $15.91 billion in 2025, reflecting a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 3.1%. The upward trend in the historical period is a result of factors including the expansion of the chemical industry, applications in water treatment, control of snow and ice, food processing, and metal processing.

The market size for industrial salts is anticipated to undergo robust expansion in the coming years, with predictions suggesting a growth to $19.68 billion by 2029. This signifies a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 5.5%. The predicted growth during this forecast period is largely due to factors such as initiatives for renewable energy, environmental legislations, urban growth, construction activities, health, wellness trends, and the economic evolution of emerging markets. Key trends to watch during this forecast period include progress in ABE production technology, growth of the chemical industry, increasing significance of water treatment, advancements in salt production methods, and investment in research and development.

What Are Key Factors Driving The Demand In The Global Industrial Salts Market?

The industrial salt market is anticipated to benefit from an increase in water treatment projects. Industrial salts play a crucial role in water treatment, a process that focuses on water purification for use or returning it to its original state. These salts are utilized to eliminate impurities and unwanted materials, and to decrease the concentration of waste in water used for domestic and industrial purposes or for releasing it back into the environment. Further contributing to this demand are various government programs aimed at enhancing water quality. For example, according to a 2023 Global Water Awards report, there was a considerable rise in the use of biogas in wastewater treatment facilities, generating over 200 MW of additional power throughout the year. This jump implies that over 10% of the total energy used in these facilities is now internally produced. Additionally, the commencement of ADSWS's Project Scan, a sewage network monitoring program, made a significant contribution in 2023, aiding in the improvement of efficiency and management in the wastewater industry. As such, as the number of water treatment projects increases, so is the growth of the industrial salts market projected to rise.

Who Are The Leading Players In The Industrial Salts Market?

Major players in the Industrial Salts include:

• Cargill Incorporated

• Mitsui & Co. Ltd.

• Nouryon Chemicals Holding B.V

• Rio Tinto Group

• Compass Minerals International Inc.

• INEOS Group AG

• K+S AG

• Wacker Chemie AG

• Akzo Nobel N.V.

• Occidental Petroleum Corporation

What Are The Major Trends That Will Shape The Industrial Salts Market In The Future?

A significant trend in the industrial salt market is the establishment of strategic partnerships. Major market players are initiating collaborations to make the most out of each party's assets and penetrate new markets. For instance, in May 2022, a collaboration was formed between Japanese chemical manufacturer, Nippon Shokubai, and Arkema, which produces specialty materials in the US. The goal of this alliance is to construct a production unit for ultra-pure electrolyte salt, otherwise known as LiFSI (Lithium bis(fluorosulfonyl)imide) - an essential component in battery cells for electric mobility.

Analysis Of Major Segments Driving The Industrial Salts Market Growth

The industrial saltsmarket covered in this report is segmented –

1) By Source: Rock Salt, Natural Brine

2) By Manufacturing Process: Conventional Mining, Solar Evaporation, Vacuum Evaporation

3) By Application: Agriculture, Chemical Processing, Food Processing, Water Treatment, De-icing, Oil And Gas

Subsegments:

1) By Rock Salt: Halite, Evaporated Rock Salt, Industrial Grade Rock Salt

2) By Natural Brine: Sea Salt Brine, Spring Water Brine, Salt Lake Brine

Which Region Is Expected To Lead The Industrial Salts Market By 2025?

In 2024, Asia-Pacific held the leading position in the market share for industrial salts and is expected to continue to grow. The report on the industrial salts market includes the regions of Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, the Middle East, and Africa.

