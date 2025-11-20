The Business Research Company

The Business Research Company's Isoflavones Global Market Report 2025| Business Growth, Development Factors, Current and Future Trends till 2029

Expected to grow to $42.05 billion in 2029 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 12.5%” — The Business Research Company

How Much Is The Isoflavones Market Worth?

The size of the isoflavones market has experienced swift expansion in recent times. It is projected to surge from $23.66 billion in 2024 to $26.26 billion in 2025, with a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 11.0%. Factors like heightened awareness about health, escalating demand for nutraceuticals, the trend towards preventive healthcare, increasing occurrences of hormonal disorders, and broadening use in food and beverages sector have contributed to growth during the historic period.

It is anticipated that the isoflavones market is primed for swift expansion in the coming years. The market is projected to reach ""$42.05 billion in 2029"", growing at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 12.5%. The rise during this prediction period could be linked to menopausal symptom relief research, the broadening use in cosmetics and skincare, the escalating popularity of functionality beverages, and the increasing knowledge about plant-focused diets. Noteworthy developments in the forecast timeframe include the prioritization of non-GMO and organic sources, attention to sports nutrition, and performance, the novelty in delivering formats, their use in plant-based protein products, and worldwide market enlargement.

What Are The Factors Driving The Isoflavones Market?

The escalating utilization of isoflavones in the beauty sector is projected to stimulate the expansion of the isoflavones market in the future. The beauty industry includes the production and distribution of an array of skin care commodities. Skincare products employ isoflavone, incorporating aglycones and daidzein, known for their antioxidant, anti-aging protection, soothing, and hydrating characteristics. For instance, as reported by the Cosmetic Toiletry & Perfumery Association (CTPA), a UK-based entity, the proportion of color cosmetics surged from 10.9% in 2021 to 11.3% in 2022. In addition, the proportion of fragrances climbed from 20.1% in 2021 to 20.6% in 2022. Thus, the escalating use of isoflavones in the beauty sector propels the isoflavones market.

Who Are The Major Players In The Isoflavones Market?

Major players in the Isoflavones Global Market Report 2025 include:

• Cargill Incorporated

• The Archer-Daniels-Midland Company

• BASF SE

• International Flavors & Fragrances Inc.

• Koninklijke DSM N.V.

• Otsuka Pharmaceutical Co. Ltd.

• Novozymes A/S

• Naturex SA

• Fujicco Co. Ltd.

• NOW Foods Private Limited

What Are The Key Trends And Market Opportunities In The Isoflavones Sector?

A significant trend gaining traction in the isoflavones market is product innovation. To maintain their market standing, leading firms in the isoflavones market are coming up with unique isoflavones products. As an example, PharmaLinea, a food supplement producer based in Slovenia, unveiled Meno Ease Capsules in October 2022. The capsules are an enhanced whole-body menopause supplement and they contain soy isoflavones to alleviate menopause symptoms, utilizing an advanced adaptation of the noted classic, Matevz Ambrozic.

Which Segment Accounted For The Largest Isoflavones Market Share?

The isoflavones market covered in this report is segmented –

1) By Source: Soybean, Peanut, Chickpea, Clover, Other Sources

2) By Nature: Organic, Conventional

3) By Form: Powder, Liquid

4) By Application: Food And Beverages, Nutraceuticals, Cosmetics, Other Applications

Subsegments:

1) By Soybean: Fermented Soy Products, Non-Fermented Soy Products

2) By Peanut: Whole Peanuts, Peanut Flour

3) By Chickpea: Whole Chickpeas, Chickpea Flour

4) By Clover: Red Clover, White Clover

5) By Other Sources: Lentils, Mung Beans, Alfalfa

What Are The Regional Trends In The Isoflavones Market?

In the Isoflavones Global Market Report 2025, North America emerged as the leading region for the year 2024. It is expected to demonstrate substantial growth. The report provides coverage for various regions such as Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, South America, Middle East, and Africa.

