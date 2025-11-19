Albumin Market is Projected to Increase at a CAGR of 7.5% Through 2025-2032 - Says Coherent Market Insights

Albumin Market Size

Global Albumin Market is projected to reach USD 7.24 Bn in 2025 and anticipated to grow USD 12.01 Bn by 2032, reflecting a CAGR of 7.5% from 2025 to 2032

BURLINGAME, CA, UNITED STATES, November 19, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- The Global Albumin Market is projected to reach USD 7.24 Bn in 2025 and is anticipated to grow to USD 12.01 Bn by 2032, reflecting a CAGR of 7.5% from 2025 to 2032. A major trend in the albumin market is the rising adoption of recombinant albumin, a safer, animal- and pathogen-free alternative to plasma-derived forms. Biotechnology-driven innovations are also producing more stable, efficient albumin formulations — boosting their use and acceptance in therapeutic, vaccine, and biopharmaceutical applications.Request a sample report (Use Corporate eMail ID to Get Higher Priority) at: https://www.coherentmarketinsights.com/insight/request-sample/8587 Global Albumin Market Key TakeawaysAccording to Coherent Market Insights (CMI), the global albumin market size is expected to expand from USD 7.24 Bn in 2025 to USD 12.01 Bn by 2032, exhibiting a CAGR of 7.5%.Human serum albumin is projected to remain the most sought-after product type in the market, accounting for 65.3% of the share in 2025.Based on application, therapeutics segment is slated to dominate the industry, capturing a prominent market share of 30.2% in 2025.Liquid albumin category is set to account for 70.5% of the global albumin market share by 2025.North America is projected to hold 37.3% of the global market share in 2025.Asia Pacific, with an estimated share of 23.4% in 2025, is expected to become the fastest growing albumin market during the forecast period.Rising Prevalence of Hypoalbuminemia and Chronic Diseases Fueling Market GrowthCoherent Market Insights’ latest albumin market analysis lists prominent factors driving industry growth. Increasing incidence of hypoalbuminemia and other chronic diseases is one such major growth factor.There is an increase in cases of hypoalbuminemia caused by conditions like liver cirrhosis, sepsis, kidney disease, surgery, and trauma. This is creating high demand for albumin, and the trend will likely continue in the coming years.Albumin is widely used in hospitals and clinical settings to treat low blood albumin levels. Its therapeutic benefits include maintaining oncotic pressure, supporting blood volume expansion, and improving outcomes in critical care settings.Albumin is particularly essential for patients with severe hypoalbuminemia or specific underlying conditions. Thus, rising adoption of albumin in critical care during surgeries and other treatments will likely boost market growth in the coming years.High Costs and Limited Availability Hampering Albumin Market GrowthThe global albumin market outlook remains positive, owing to expanding applications in pharmaceutical and healthcare sectors. However, high cost of albumin products and limited availability of plasma might limit market growth to some extent during the forecast period.Albumin-based therapies and diagnostic products are more expensive compared to synthetic alternatives or other protein-based solutions. This high cost limits accessibility, particularly in developing regions and among cost-sensitive healthcare providers.In addition, limited plasma donation rates and dependency on healthy donors constrain large-scale production. Shortages in plasma supply can directly restrict albumin market growth in the coming years.Request for Customization : https://www.coherentmarketinsights.com/insight/request-customization/8587 Increasing Therapeutic and Non-Therapeutic Applications Creating Growth OpportunitiesThe application area of albumin is expanding rapidly. It is being widely used in volume replacement, critical care, liver disease, nephrotic syndrome, and surgical procedures. Similarly, albumin is used in research and industrial applications like drug formulation and diagnostics.For instance, albumin is becoming a widely used stabilizer/excipient in biologics. This is due to its tendency to prevent aggregation, denaturation, or adsorption of sensitive proteins and biologics during manufacturing, storage, and administration. These expanding applications are expected to create lucrative growth prospects for albumin market companies during the forecast period.Emerging Albumin Market TrendsIncreasing interest in recombinant albumin is an emerging trend in the albumin market. Recombinant albumin is being developed and used in some research and pharmaceutical applications. For instance, recently Wuhan Healthgen Biotechnology recently won regulatory approval in China for its rice-derived albumin. Increasing adoption of recombinant albumin as a safer, consistent alternative to plasma-derived albumin in research, critical care, pharmaceutical formulations, and cell culture applications could boost revenue growth.Innovations in albumin-based therapeutics & drug delivery are expected to boost market growth during the forecast period. New albumin-based formulations like albumin nanoparticles and albumin fusion proteins are being explored and developed to enhance drug stability, improve targeted delivery, and increase therapeutic efficacy. For example, Abraxane (albumin-bound paclitaxel) is an FDA-approved chemotherapy formulation that uses albumin nanoparticles to improve drug solubility and tumor targeting. Such innovations are expanding albumin’s role in treating various diseases, including cancer and chronic conditions.Technological advancements are creating a favorable environment for the expansion of albumin industry. Improvements in purification, fractionation, recombinant protein production, and formulation technologies are contributing to better safety, efficacy, and supply consistency.Competitor InsightsKey companies in albumin market report:Grifols, S.A.CSL BehringOctapharma AGAlbumedix Ltd.Biotest AGHiMedia Laboratories Pvt. Ltd.Baxter International Inc.Ventria Bioscience Inc.Medxbio Pte Ltd.SeraCare Life SciencesChina Biologic Products, Inc.Thermo Fisher ScientificMerck KGaAKamada Ltd.Takeda Pharmaceutical Company LimitedKey DevelopmentsIn October 2025, Nabla Bio expanded its AI drug design partnership with Takeda Pharmaceuticals. Under the new agreement, Nabla Bio will use artificial intelligence to design protein-based therapeutics for Takeda’s early-stage pipeline.In December 2024, Grifols announced topline data from its Phase 3 PRECIOSA clinical trial evaluating the potential of albumin treatments with the company’s Albutein therapy on patients with decompensated cirrhosis and ascites. The trial did not meet its primary endpoint of 1-year transplant-free survival, but some improvements were observed in secondary outcomes.Buy The Latest Version Of the Reports with an Impressive Discount (Up to 25% Off ) at: https://www.coherentmarketinsights.com/insight/buy-now/8587 Author of this Marketing PR:Alice Mutum is a seasoned senior content editor at Coherent Market Insights, leveraging extensive expertise gained from her previous role as a content writer. With seven years in content development, Alice masterfully employs SEO best practices and cutting-edge digital marketing strategies to craft high-ranking, impactful content. As an editor, she meticulously ensures flawless grammar and punctuation, precise data accuracy, and perfect alignment with audience needs in every research report. Alice's dedication to excellence and her strategic approach to content make her an invaluable asset in the world of market insights.About CMI:Coherent Market Insights leads into data and analytics, audience measurement, consumer behaviors, and market trend analysis. From shorter dispatch to in-depth insights, CMI has exceled in offering research, analytics, and consumer-focused shifts for nearly a decade. With cutting-edge syndicated tools and custom-made research services, we empower businesses to move in the direction of growth. We are multifunctional in our work scope and have 450+ seasoned consultants, analysts, and researchers across 26+ industries spread out in 32+ countries.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.