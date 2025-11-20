Oilseed And Grain Seed Market to Reach $203.88 Billion by 2029 with 12.2% CAGR

Oilseed And Grain Seed Global Market Report 2025

The Business Research Company's Oilseed And Grain Seed Global Market Report 2025 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2025-2034

What Is The Oilseed And Grain Seed Market Size And Growth?

The market for oilseed and grain seed has shown quick expansion in the last few years. From $114.24 billion in 2024, it is projected to rise to $128.41 billion in 2025, boasting a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 12.4%. Factors such as the increase in global population, governmental assistance and subsidies, changes in dietary habits, international trade of food, climate variations, and investments in agricultural infrastructure have contributed to this significant growth in the past.

There is a forecast of quick expansion in the market size of oilseed and grain seed in the forthcoming years. The market is projected to grow to ""$203.88 billion by 2029, with a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 12.3%. The anticipated growth during the forecast period could be due to the increasing demand for functional and specialty grains, a greater emphasis on crop resilience and adaptation, advancements in high-oleic varieties, the rising implementation of precision agriculture, and growing consumer consciousness of nutritional advantages. Key trends during the forecast period are expected to be the assimilation of digital farming techniques, seed treatment technologies, the adoption of genetically modified (GM) seeds, biological seed treatments, traceability, and quality assurance.

What Are The Current Leading Growth Drivers For Oilseed And Grain Seed Market?

The anticipated escalation in food requirement is predicted to fuel the expansion of the oilseed and grain seed market. Defined as substances that supply protein, carbohydrate, fat, and other essential nutrients needed for the optimal growth of an organism, food is crucial. Among these, oilseed and grain seeds, which serve as primary cereals, can be eaten by humans for nourishment and also used to produce oil. For example, in a July 2022 report by the World Food Programme, an Italy-borne humanitarian organization, it was revealed that a record 349 million people around the globe were experiencing severe hunger, with a staggering 772,000 of them nearing famine conditions. Consequently, this surge in food demand is propelling the growth of the oilseed and grain seed market.

Which Companies Are Currently Leading In The Oilseed And Grain Seed Market?

Major players in the oilseed and grain seed market include:

• Gansu Dunhuang Seed Co. Ltd.

• Hefei Fengle Seed Co. Ltd.

• Krishidhan Seeds Pvt. Ltd.

• Mahyco Private Limited

• The Monsanto Company

• Nuziveedu Seeds Ltd.

• BASF SE

• Burrus Seed Farms Inc.

• Rallis Ltd.

• Seed Co. Group

What Are The Key Trends And Market Opportunities In The Oilseed And Grain Seed Sector?

There is a significant trend in the oilseed and grain seed market towards technological innovation. Top companies competing in this sector are launching groundbreaking technologies to enhance their standing. For example, Syngenta, an agricultural science and technology firm based in Switzerland, unveiled a pioneering tool in September 2022. This tool, designed to detect damaging nematodes through satellite imagery, can aid in safeguarding soybean crops against pests. It leverages the latest digital technology and a distinct, proprietary algorithm to pinpoint areas with severe plant-parasitic nematode infestations in crops and calculate possible losses.

How Is The Oilseed And Grain Seed Market Segmented?

The oilseed and grain seedmarket covered in this report is segmented –

1) By Type: Oilseed, Grain Seed

2) By Biotech Trait: Herbicides Tolerant, Insecticide Resistant, Other Stacked Trait

3) By Sales Channel Covered: Aftermarket, Manufacturer/Distributor/Service Provider

4) By Application: Feed, Food, Industrial, Agriculture Industry, Oil Market

Subsegments:

1) By Oilseed: Soybean Seed, Sunflower Seed, Canola Seed, Cottonseed, Peanut Seed, Sesame Seed

2) By Grain Seed: Corn Seed, Wheat Seed, Barley Seed, Rice Seed, Oat Seed, Sorghum Seed

Which Is The Dominating Region For The Oilseed And Grain Seed Market?

In 2024, North America led the global market for oilseed and grain seed. The market report for oilseed and grain seed in 2025 forecasts the region's growth status. The report comprehensively covers regions including Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, South America, the Middle East, and Africa.

