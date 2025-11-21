Lightbridge signs MOU with Czech BTL Energy to establish European demonstration base for electrolyser technologies

Jong-hoon Kim, CEO of Lightbridge (left), and a representative of Czech company BTL Energy (right) pose with the signed memorandum of understanding during the Lightbridge & BTL Energy MOU Ceremony at The Westin Seoul Parnas Sage Hall in Seoul on November

Korean high-pressure PEM electrolyser specialist gains a European demo and localization partner, paving the way into EU-funded hydrogen projects.

Our partnership with BTL Energy gives Lightbridge a credible European demonstration base, helping us qualify to participate in EU-funded hydrogen projects.” — Jong-hoon Kim, CEO, Lightbridge

NY, UNITED STATES, November 21, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Lightbridge has signed a memorandum of understanding (MOU) with BTL Energy of the Czech Republic to build a European demonstration and supply-chain foothold for its electrolyser technologies, marking a key milestone in the Korean start-up's international expansion.The MOU was signed on November 14, 2025, at The Westin Seoul Parnass Sage Hall in Seoul, immediately following the Lightbridge Global Partnership Forum 2025, which convened partners from Korea, China, the Czech Republic, Saudi Arabia, and other countries to discuss cross-border collaboration on electrolysers and hydrogen infrastructure Under the agreement, Lightbridge and BTL Energy will work together to:• Deploy field demonstrations of PEM, AEM, and alkaline (AEL) electrolysers in European projects.• Jointly explore supply and localisation options for serving the EU electrolyser market.• Coordinate participation in EU-funded programmes and consortia, including Horizon-type initiatives and hydrogen-focused funding schemes.BTL Energy has delivered numerous renewable energy and power sector projects across Central and Eastern Europe, and has extensive experience working with European public funding mechanisms. By partnering with BTL, Lightbridge aims to test and certify its systems under European grid conditions and local safety standards, a crucial step in entering the region's rapidly growing hydrogen market.For many Korean hydrogen-technology start-ups, securing a credible European reference site has been a significant barrier to entry. The collaboration with BTL Energy is widely regarded as a substantial breakthrough, enabling Lightbridge to convert technical interest from European stakeholders into bankable demonstration projects."Europe is one of the most demanding but also the most rewarding markets for electrolyser technology," said Jong-hoon Kim, CEO of Lightbridge. "Through our partnership with BTL Energy, we intend to prove our performance under European standards and position Lightbridge as a reliable technology partner for EU-level hydrogen projects and consortia."The two companies plan to prioritise demonstration projects that can showcase high-pressure PEM electrolysers alongside AEM and alkaline systems in real-world settings, providing European customers with a comparative view of performance, operating costs, and integration options. They will also assess opportunities to localise parts of the supply chain within the EU, in line with policy incentives and emerging regulatory requirements.The MOU with BTL Energy builds directly on themes discussed at the Global Partnership Forum 2025, including the technical standardization of electrolysis systems, joint commercial structures for pilot projects, and the role of demonstration sites in accelerating hydrogen adoption in both industry and mobility.In parallel with its Asian partnerships, Lightbridge ultimately aims to develop by 2026 a joint demonstration model that links Asian production and infrastructure sites with European reference projects, creating an Asia–Europe hydrogen infrastructure corridor.For More Website: www.lightbridge.co.kr

AEM, AEL, PEM electrolysers

