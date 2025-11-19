ThinkBio.Ai® signs a Memorandum of Understanding with The Michnick Lab, to jointly work on personalized medicine

ThinkBio.Ai expanding partnerships in healthcare technology and biopharma ThinkBio.Ai AI-powered platform for personalized medicine and drug discovery ThinkBio Logo

Our shared goal is to transform research insights into identifying biomarkers, therapeutic targets across oncology, immunology, and genetic disorders.

At ThinkBio.Ai®, our mission is to close the gap between delivering practical and personalized medicine right at the point of care.” — Pradeep Palazhi

SAN FRANSICO, CA, UNITED STATES, November 19, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- ThinkBio.Ai, a leading artificial intelligence (AI) powered platform company specializing in integrating biological complexity with precision medicine, today announced a collaboration arrangement with The Michnick Lab of the Université de Montréal, led by Professor Stephen W. Michnick of the Department of Biochemistry and Molecular Medicine. The lab is globally recognized for its groundbreaking research on how proteins interact, how cells make decisions, and how biological structures form.Together, ThinkBio.Ai and The Michnick Lab will bring two powerful worlds together – Physics driven biology and large-scale knowledge-based AI. This collaboration aims to unlock new insights into cell-lifecycle decisions, subcellular structure formation, and the dynamic behavior of protein interaction networks which are considered as foundational steps toward novel personalized therapies across oncology, immunology, and genetic disease.Under this arrangement, ThinkBio.Ai and The Michnick Lab will focus on several key areas of joint research:(1) Protein-Protein Interaction Dynamics: Leveraging the lab’s Protein-Fragment Complementation Assay (PCA) techniques with ThinkBio’s AI to map the spatiotemporal dynamics of protein interactions in living cells.(2) Connections between Protein-Protein Interaction networks and Transcriptomics: The Michnick Lab has developed novel methods to use transcriptomic information to deduce PPI networks. By incorporating such methods into ThinkBio’s Knowledge Graphs, we will unlock novel insights useful in drug design as well as clinical pathways.(3)Network Medicine and Genetic Variation: Applying AI to discover how genetic variation influences cellular networks and signal transduction — a strong fit for the lab’s interest in how protein networks process information.“Partnering with The Michnick Lab brings a rare opportunity to marry deep physics-informed biological insight with scalable AI. By integrating our AI-driven knowledge platform with the lab’s fundamental work in molecular organization, we hope to accelerate the discovery of next-generation personalized therapies,” said Pradeep Palazhi, Founder and CEO of ThinkBio.Ai.“Our work has always focused on understanding how cells organize information,” said Professor Stephen W. Michnick, Principal Investigator, The Michnick Lab, Université de Montréal. “With ThinkBio.Ai, we gain the ability to model these processes at unprecedented scale and to translate fundamental insights into therapeutic strategies.”This partnership of ThinkBio.Ai’s AI platforms and infrastructure with the Michnick Lab’s experimental systems and past experience in the field, brings together the opportunity to create a powerful workflow from molecular discovery to therapy development. By linking protein interaction logic, genetic variation, and pathway dynamics, the partnership aims to generate new routes for identifying biomarkers, therapeutic targets, and intervention strategies that reflect real cellular behavior.

From Discovery to Care: The ThinkBio.Ai® Story

