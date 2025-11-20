Nutricosmetics Market Set to Reach $11.41 Billion by 2029

Nutricosmetics Global Market Report 2025

The Business Research Company's Nutricosmetics Global Market Report 2025 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2025-2034

What Is The Expected Cagr For The Nutricosmetics Market Through 2025?

The nutricosmetics market has experienced significant growth in the past few years, and it is projected to increase from $7.51 billion in 2024 to $8.15 billion in 2025, with a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 8.5%. Factors such as regulatory alterations, celebrity and influencer promotions, market innovation, the demand for anti-aging products, and the adoption of the beauty-from-within philosophy have contributed to the market's growth during the historic period.

Predictions show significant expansion in the nutricosmetics market size in the coming years. The estimation suggests a rise to ""$11.41 billion in 2029, maintaining a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 8.8%. Several factors driving growth in this projected period include developments in research and science, amendments in consumer habits, marketing digitalization, the aging demographic, and environmental sustainability efforts. Key trends to foresee in this period include the importance of transparency and trust, personalized nutrition services, digital impact, customized beauty remedies, product innovation, and solutions powered by artificial intelligence.

What Are The Key Factors Driving Growth In The Nutricosmetics Market?

The growth of the nutricosmetics market is anticipated to be fuelled by increasing consumer consciousness about skin and hair issues. This awareness encompasses understanding of skin diseases and disorders that could lead to rashes, inflammation, and other changes in the skin, along with issues related to hair and scalp that could result in itching, scaling, infections, and even hair loss. These alarming disorders are prompting people to take preventative measures. Nutricosmetics are scientific, orally ingested nutritional supplements that enhance skin health and beauty. This amplified awareness thus assists individuals in integrating nutricosmetics into their daily regimen. For instance, a 2023 study by Allured Business Media, a print media company based in the US, found that 96% of participants deemed scalp health as vital as facial skin care, and 82% are actively purchasing specially devised products for scalp care. Plus, 39% of consumers are meticulously reading labels to avoid damaging ingredients. Hence, the surge in consumer acuteness towards skin and hair problems is contributing to the expansion of the nutricosmetics market.

What Are The Top Trends In The Nutricosmetics Industry?

In the nutricosmetics industry, the development of innovative products is a growing trend. To solidify their market presence, major companies in this sector are working on innovative solutions. Neutrogena, a leading US-based company owned by Johnson & Johnson, specializing in cosmetics, skincare, and haircare, launched Nourished x Neutrogena Skin360 SKINSTACKS in January 2023. This tailor-made skincare supplement uses AI technology to create personalised 3D-printed gummies catering to specific needs. For a skincare solution curated by Neutrogena's 'Skin360' AI technology, customers need to visit the SkinStacks website and provide three selfies. The technology evaluates skin smoothness, luminosity, clarity, fine lines, and wrinkles. By enquiring about the customer's existing skincare routine and future goals, the AI determines the exact requirements of the customer's skin. Consequently, it delivers a personalised nutrient blend to address skin issues and meet the skincare goals of the user.

Comprehensive Segment-Wise Insights Into The Nutricosmetics Market

The nutricosmeticsmarket covered in this report is segmented –

1) By Type: Capsules, Tablets, Softgels, Drinks, Powders, Gummies, Candies, Other Types

2) By Ingredients: Carotenoids, Vitamins, Omega 3 Fatty Acids, Other Ingredients

3) By Distribution Channel: Supermarkets And Hypermarkets, Online Pharmacies, Retail Pharmacies, Specialty Stores

4) By End-Use: Skincare, Haircare, Nailcare, Other End Users

Subsegments:

1) By Capsules: Beauty Capsules, Anti-Aging Capsules

2) By Tablets: Skin Health Tablets, Hair Growth Tablets

3) By Softgels: Collagen Softgels, Vitamin E Softgels

4) By Drinks: Collagen Drinks, Herbal Beauty Drinks

5) By Powders: Collagen Powders, Vitamin C Powders

6) By Gummies: Biotin Gummies, Multivitamin Gummies

7) By Candies: Beauty Candies, Antioxidant Candies

8) Other Types: Beauty Shots, Liquid Sachets

Global Nutricosmetics Market - Regional Insights

In 2024, North America held the dominant position in the global nutricosmetics market. The Nutricosmetics Global Market Report 2025 includes all regions, specifically Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East, and Africa.

