Baltimore County Man Sentenced for Conspiring to Traffic 14 Firearms

Baltimore, Maryland – Today, U.S. District Judge Matthew J. Maddox sentenced Cedrick Brinkley, 31, of Windsor Mill, Maryland, to 130 months in federal prison, followed by three years of supervised release, in connection with his conviction for conspiring to traffic firearms.

Kelly O. Hayes, U.S. Attorney for the District of Maryland, announced the sentence with Special Agent in Charge Charles Doerrer, Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms, and Explosives (ATF).

According to the guilty plea, on multiple occasions in April 2024, Brinkley and co-conspirator Steven Lee, 38, of Baltimore, Maryland, agreed to sell firearms to an ATF undercover agent. The undercover agent explained that the purpose of buying the firearms was to resell to an individual in New Jersey. Judge Maddox sentenced Lee to 102 months in federal prison following his guilty plea to the firearms trafficking conspiracy on August 19, 2024.

On April 3, 2024, Brinkley met with the undercover agent and a second individual, a confidential informant, to sell firearms. At the meeting, Brinkley removed four firearms from a black satchel and sold them to the undercover agent, along with 50 rounds of ammunition, for $4,500.

Then on April 17, law enforcement observed Brinkley and Lee sitting in a vehicle at the location where they planned to meet the undercover agent. Brinkley exited his vehicle, met with the undercover agent, and exchanged five 9-millimeter pistols for $6,100.

On April 24, Brinkley and Lee arranged to sell additional firearms to the undercover agent. Prior to the transaction, law enforcement observed Brinkley and Lee meeting in a public parking lot. Brinkley retrieved a black bag from Lee’s vehicle, re-entered his vehicle, and then drove to the meeting location. Lee did not physically attend the meeting with the undercover agent.

At the meeting with the undercover agent, Brinkley brought the black bag, removed five firearms from the bag, and handed them to the undercover agent. The undercover agent wanted to negotiate a better price, so Brinkley called Lee on speakerphone to discuss prices with the agent directly. During the call, Lee described the firearms in detail, including one of the firearms that had a machinegun conversion device affixed to it.

The undercover agent reiterated to Brinkley and Lee that the purpose of buying the firearms was to resell them for profit. Then the undercover agent paid Brinkley $7,800 for five firearms, which included pistols of various calibers; one of which had a machinegun conversion device attached to it.

Between the three transactions, Brinkley sold the undercover agent 50 rounds of ammunition and 14 firearms — four of which were reported stolen — and one was affixed with a machine gun conversion device.

On May 3, Brinkley purchased 50 rounds of semi-jacketed hollow point .32 caliber ammunition from a gun shop in Essex, Maryland. Brinkley made the purchase despite being prohibited from possessing firearms or ammunition due to a prior conviction punishable by more than one year in prison.

Then on July 2, investigators executed a search warrant at Brinkley’s Baltimore County residence. During the search, law enforcement recovered a Glock 43x 9mm pistol and $19,900 in a safe that contained Brinkley’s identification documents. Investigators also recovered a KE Arms KE-9 9mm rifle from a pile of Brinkley’s clothes in his closet.

U.S. Attorney Hayes commended the ATF for its work in the investigation. Ms. Hayes also thanked Assistant U.S. Attorney James G. O’Donohue III who is prosecuting the case.

