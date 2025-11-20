Milk Replacers Market Trends and Analysis by Application, Vertical, Region, and Segment Forecast to 2029

Milk Replacers Global Market Report 2025

The Business Research Company's Milk Replacers Global Market Report 2025 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2025-2034

Get 20% Off All Global Market Reports With Code ONLINE20 – Stay Ahead Of Trade Shifts, Macroeconomic Trends, And Industry Disruptors” — The Business Research Company

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, November 20, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- "Get 20% Off All Global Market Reports With Code ONLINE20 – Stay Ahead Of Trade Shifts, Macroeconomic Trends, And Industry Disruptors

What Is The Estimated Industry Size Of Milk Replacers Market?

There has been significant growth in the market size of milk replacers in the past few years. The market is projected to increase from $4.24 billion in 2024 to $4.59 billion in 2025, experiencing a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 8.3%. The historical growth of this market can be linked to a variety of factors, including escalated milk costs, enhanced livestock productivity, disease control measures, a surge in demand for animal proteins, instances of droughts and the lack of feed, as well as effective livestock health management.

In the coming years, a significant increase is anticipated in the milk replacers market size which is predicted to escalate to $6.54 billion by 2029, with a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 9.3%. Factors conducive to this growth during the projection period include sustainability and environmental considerations, governmental actions and regulations, advances in nutritional science, utilization in unconventional livestock species, and a focus on animal wellbeing. The forecast period will likely be characterized by major trends such as specialized formulas for various species, innovative ingredients and formulations, environmentally friendly sourcing and production, advancements in processing technology, health and performance-specific customization, and the adoption of digitalization in animal nutrition.

Download a free sample of the milk replacers market report:

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/sample.aspx?id=10346&type=smp

What Are The Major Factors Driving The Milk Replacers Global Market Growth?

The surged usage of dairy products is anticipated to boost the milk replacer market's growth. Dairy products, including milk, butter, cheese, ice cream, yogurt, along with condensed and powdered milk, are counted among them. The shift toward consuming dairy products comes from the rapid population increase, alternations in dietary habits, and escalated consciousness of dairy products' health merits. Hence, milk replacers, serving as a milk substitute, can cater to this rising demand for dairy products, thereby promoting market growth. For instance, the International Dairy Foods Association, a US-based trade organization, reported in November 2023 that cheese consumption hit a record in 2022, with nearly 42 pounds per person—an increment of half a pound per person from 2021. Hence, the speedy increase in the consumption of dairy products is fueling the growth of the milk replacer market.

Who Are The Leading Companies In The Milk Replacers Market?

Major players in the Milk Replacers Global Market Report 2025 include:

• Cargill Incorporated

• Archer Daniels Midland Company

• CHS Inc.

• Alltech Inc.

• Nutreco Holding N.V.

• Glanbia Public Limited Company

• Land O'Lakes Creameries Inc.

• Groupe Lactalis SA

• Van Drie Holding BV

• BEWITAL agri GmbH & Co. KG

What Are The Future Trends Of The Milk Replacers Market?

The enhancement of products based on nutritional value is an emerging trend in the milk replacer sector. Major businesses in this market are bolstering the nutritional content of milk replacers by adding vital nutrients, in order to maintain their market standing. For instance, Mole Valley Farmers, an agricultural supply and rural retail company based in the UK, introduced ProtéGo, a calf formula, in February 2024. This formula, inspired by colostrum, the first milk produced by mammals, includes crucial bio-active components that help the development of gut and immune systems. The formula promises to provide immunoglobulins, lactoferrin, and Milk Fat Globule Membrane (MFGM), all of which are crucial for enhancing disease resistance and improved weight gain in calves. With carefully selected, low heat-treated dairy ingredients, ProtéGo aspires to boost daily weight gain especially in the initial life stages. It has a unique composition that supplies the energy and protein vital for the healthy growth of calves.

What Are The Primary Segments Covered In The Global Milk Replacers Market Report?

The milk replacersmarket covered in this report is segmented –

1) By Type: Medicated, Non-Medicated

2) By Source: Milk-Based, Non-Milk-Based, Blended

3) By Form: Powder, Liquid

4) By Livestock: Ruminants, Swine, Equine, Pets, Other Livestock

5) By Distribution Channel: Online Retailing, Super Market, Hyper Market, Convenience Stores, Other Distribution Channels

Subsegments:

1) By Medicated: Antibiotic-Based Replacers, Antioxidant-Enriched Replacers, Nutritional Supplements

2) By Non-Medicated: Soy-Based Milk Replacers, Whey-Based Milk Replacers, Casein-Based Milk Replacers, Plant-Based Milk Replacers

View the full milk replacers market report:

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/milk-replacers-global-market-report

Which Region Is Forecasted To Grow The Fastest In The Milk Replacers Industry?

The Milk Replacers Global Market Report 2025 highlighted Asia-Pacific as the dominant region in the given year. This region's growth is projected to continue. The comprehensive report features coverage of multiple regions such as Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East, and Africa.

Browse Through More Reports Similar to the Global Milk Replacers Market 2025, By The Business Research Company

Milk Substitutes Non Dairy Milk Global Market Report 2025

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/milk-substitutes-non-dairy-milk-global-market-report

Milk And Butter Global Market Report 2025

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/milk-and-butter-global-market-report

Concentrated Milk Fat Global Market Report 2025

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/concentrated-milk-fat-global-market-report

Speak With Our Expert:

Saumya Sahay

Americas +1 310-496-7795

Asia +44 7882 955267 & +91 8897263534

Europe +44 7882 955267

Email: saumyas@tbrc.info

The Business Research Company - www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com

Follow Us On:

• LinkedIn: https://in.linkedin.com/company/the-business-research-company"

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.