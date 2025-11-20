Milk Fat Fractions Market Anticipated to Grow at 5.9% CAGR Through 2029: Industry Report

Milk Fat Fractions Global Market Report 2025

The Business Research Company's Milk Fat Fractions Global Market Report 2025 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2025-2034

How Big Is The Milk Fat Fractions Market In 2025?

In recent times, the market size of milk fat fractions has witnessed a robust growth. The market, which was valued at $16.18 billion in 2024, is projected to rise to $17.12 billion in 2025, with a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 5.8%. The significant growth during the historical period can be associated with the expansion of the dairy industry, the preference of consumers for healthier fats, the demand from the processed food industry, applications in confectionery and bakery, the innovation in dairy products, and international trade and globalization.

Predictions indicate a robust growth for the milk fat fractions market in the coming years, reaching a market worth of ""$21.57 billion in 2029"" with a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 5.9%. This growth trajectory over the forecast period can be credited to the growing demand for unique ingredients, plant-based substitutes, functional dairy items, the expansion of e-commerce, and global growth of dairy markets. The forecast period is also predicted to witness trends such as clean label and natural ingredients, custom-tailored solutions, innovation in dairy products, technological advancements in fractionation, and various collaborative partnerships.

What Are The Key Driving Factors For The Growth Of The Milk Fat Fractions Market?

The escalating consumption of dairy products is anticipated to spur the expansion of the milk-fat fractions market. Dairy products, which include milk and all its derivatives, such as butter, cheese, ice cream, yogurt, condensed and dried milk, play a crucial role in driving this demand. Milk fat fractions contribute attributes like texture, flavor, color, three-dimensional structure, and functional behavior to milk derivatives like butter, cream, cheese, and dairy powders. Thus, a rise in the consumption of dairy products could potentially amplify the demand for the milk fat fractions market. For instance, the International Dairy Foods Association, a US-based trade association, reported in November 2023 that cheese consumption hit a record high in 2022, reaching nearly 42 pounds per individual, a significant increase from the previous year. Consequently, this surge in dairy product demand is fostering the growth of the milk fat fractions market.

Who Are The Key Players In The Milk Fat Fractions Industry?

• Glanbia plc

• Uelzena Milchwerke eGmbH

• FIT Company

• Oleo-Fats Incorporated

• Koninklijke VIV Buisman B.V.

• Flechard S.A.S.

• Wilmar International Limited

• MCT Dairies Inc.

• The Tatua Co-operative Dairy Company Ltd.

• Comarco Group

What Are The Key Trends Shaping The Milk Fat Fractions Industry?

In an effort to secure a competitive advantage in the Milk Fat Fractions market, prominent corporations are prioritizing the establishment of strategic alliances. The formation of such alliances is instrumental in satisfying customer needs and navigating the market's challenges with greater efficiency. An illustration of this occurred in July 2024 when Nourish Ingredients, a technology company from Australia, formed a partnership with Fonterra, a dairy company from New Zealand. Their joint goal is to produce imaginative dairy products by using fermentation-based animal-like fats. Nourish's specialist knowledge in creating specialty fats is the primary focus of this partnership. Moreover, this alliance underscores the increasing trend in the food sector of established businesses partnering with innovative startups in order to explore novel ingredient technologies.

What Segments Are Covered In The Milk Fat Fractions Market Report?

1) By Type: Low Melting Fractions, Medium Melting Fractions, High Melting Fractions

2) By Technology: Dry fractionation, Solvent fractionation, Supercritical fluid extraction, Short-path distillation

3) By Form: Texturized, Concentrated, Isolated

4) By Application: Nutritional And Nutraceuticals, Cold Spreadable Butter, Sports Nutrition, Infant Formulas, Confectionery, Bakery, Other Applications

1) By Low Melting Fractions: Butterfat, Cream Fractions, Milk Fat Globs

2) By Medium Melting Fractions: Anhydrous Milk Fat (AMF), Cream Cheese, Milk Fat Concentrates

3) By High Melting Fractions: Ghee, Butter Oil, Fractionated Milk Fat

Which Region Is Expected To Lead The Milk Fat Fractions Market By 2025?

In 2024, North America took the lead in the worldwide milk fat fractions market. The report anticipates Asia-Pacific to grow most rapidly in this market in the projected period. The coverage of the report includes regions such as Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East, and Africa.

