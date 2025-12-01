A New Step in AI Companionship: TIH Mobile Brings Fully Customizable Chatbot Avatars Into Augmented Reality

TIH Mobile introduce expressive AI companions with customizable 3D avatars, AR interaction, and motion animation—marking a shift beyond text-only chatbots.

CA, UNITED STATES, December 1, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- While most AI companions remain confined to text interfaces or static visuals, VDIGM 's TIH Mobile introduces a model where conversational agents gain a visual, expressive presence through fully customizable 3D avatars, augmented-reality interaction, and motion-tracking technologies.By integrating avatar personalization, emotional-signal processing, and lightweight motion animation into a single platform, TIH Mobile reflects a broader shift within the AI sector toward embodied and adaptive digital agents. This evolution marks a transition from traditional text-based chatbots to systems capable of responding dynamically to vocal tone, facial cues, and contextual patterns in user interaction.As global demand grows for AI companions, virtual influencers, and mixed-reality content tools, TIH Mobile positions itself within a rapidly expanding market segment that blends entertainment, personal assistance, and digital identity. The platform’s emphasis on accessibility—requiring only a smartphone, and no specialized hardware— aligns with current market trends favoring democratized creation tools and more widely accessible technologies.Another feature of TIH is V-Card, the platform’s lightweight motion-animation tool. While high-quality motion capture has traditionally required sensors, suits, or studio-grade equipment. V-Card shifts this model toward a more accessible standard by transforming short smartphone recordings into avatar animations, lowering the technical threshold typically associated with animated content creation.This approach reflects a broader movement in digital production:tools that historically belonged to professional studios are becoming consumer-level, enabling independent creators—including VTUBERS— small teams, and everyday users to access motion tracking more easily. As short-form videos continue to dominate online social media, solutions that reduce cost, complexity, and preserve anonymity—without abandoning expressiveness—are increasingly positioned to define the next wave of creator-focused tools.With its upcoming Kickstarter campaign and February 2026 early-access launch, TIH Mobile aims to contribute to the next phase of consumer AI: systems that are not only conversational but also expressive, customizable, and integrated into the user’s physical and digital environments.About VDIGMVDIGM, founded in 2020 by Youngwan Kim (former senior computer scientist at Samsung with over 20 years’ experience), is a South-Korean startup specializing in AI-powered avatars, emotion-aware chatbots, and sensor-less motion tracking.As a member of the NVIDIA Inception Program, VDIGM’s mission is to redefine digital self-expression through accessible and intelligent avatar technologies.Launch TimelineKickstarter Pre-Launch Page: Already opened!Early Access: February 2026Full Mobile Release: March 2026Additional development updates and project information will be published on the pre-launch page as the project progresses.More on: https://www.kickstarter.com/projects/vdigm/tih-a-chatbot-coming-to-life

