Walkee Paws Helps Older Dogs Stay Safe From Slipping Indoors and Outdoors

Walkee Paws offers innovative Deluxe Boot and Indoor Sock Leggings with suspender system to help senior dogs prevent slips and falls on slick surfaces

NEW YORK CITY, NY, UNITED STATES, November 19, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Walkee Paws, a company focused on innovative solutions for dog mobility, is helping senior dogs stay safe and steady both indoors and outdoors. As dogs live longer, more than half of dog-owning households in the United States now have a senior dog. With age, dogs often face problems like slippery floors and icy outdoor conditions, which can cause falls or injuries. Walkee Paws is addressing this growing concern by providing products specifically designed to reduce slipping and improve mobility for older dogs.The company offers both Deluxe Outdoor Boot Leggings and Indoor Sock Leggings. These products provide secure traction, comfort, and ease of use. The outdoor boots feature grippy dots on the soles to prevent slipping on ice, snow, or wet surfaces. Indoors, the sock leggings use the same unique suspender system as the boots, keeping them securely on the dog’s paws. This ensures that dogs can move safely on tile, hardwood, or other slick surfaces, eliminating the need for temporary solutions like yoga mats or socks that often slide off.Older Dogs Face Daily Mobility ChallengesAs dogs age, they may develop weaker muscles, stiffer joints, and less balance. This makes walking on slippery surfaces dangerous, both inside the home and outdoors. Falls can lead to serious injuries, affecting the dog’s quality of life. Walkee Paws focuses on preventing these accidents through practical and well-designed products. The Deluxe Outdoor Boot Leggings provide a strong grip on snow and ice while remaining comfortable for daily wear, are adjustable for dogs of various sizes, and are 100% waterproof to keep paws warm and dry.Indoor safety is equally important. Traditional dog socks can slip off easily, creating a hazard rather than solving one. Walkee Paws’ Indoor Sock Leggings are made from stretchy cotton for all-day comfort and breathability, and feature the same suspender system as the boots to stay securely in place while allowing natural movement. The grippy soles provide traction on hardwood, tile, and other slick floors, giving older dogs the confidence to move freely and reducing stress for both pets and owners.The Aging Pet Population Creates a Growing NeedThe number of senior dogs in the United States has increased steadily in recent years. As veterinary care improves and dogs live longer, more households are caring for pets that may struggle with mobility. Walkee Paws addresses this trend by providing products that help aging dogs maintain independence and confidence. The company’s boots and socks are not only practical but designed to meet the specific needs of senior dogs, supporting safe movement in a variety of everyday situations.How Walkee Paws Designs Improve Safety and ComfortWalkee Paws combines innovative design with practical features. Both the Deluxe Boot Leggings and the Indoor Sock Leggings are made from durable materials suitable for daily use. The company’s suspender system ensures that boots and socks stay in place without limiting the dog’s natural movements. Grippy soles provide reliable traction, helping older dogs walk safely on slippery floors or icy outdoor surfaces.These products are designed to integrate easily into daily routines. They offer a long-term solution for preventing slips and falls, rather than relying on temporary or makeshift options. By addressing both indoor and outdoor safety, Walkee Paws supports the overall health and quality of life of older dogs.Reducing Stress for Dogs and OwnersFalls can be stressful for dogs and their owners. By improving stability and reducing the risk of injury, Walkee Paws’ products allow pets to move with confidence. Owners can feel reassured that their senior dogs are safer when walking outdoors or moving around the home. These products are simple to use, durable, and designed to fit securely, combining comfort with functionality.A Practical Solution for Everyday LifeWalkee Paws’ Outdoor Boot Leggings and Indoor Sock Leggings are practical solutions that address the real needs of aging dogs. The outdoor boots help dogs navigate icy or snowy terrain safely, keeping their paws dry and warm, while indoor socks prevent slipping on smooth floors. Both products use the same innovative suspender system to stay in place, making them a reliable choice for pet owners seeking long-term safety solutions.About Walkee PawsWalkee Paws is dedicated to providing innovative mobility solutions for dogs, focusing on safety, comfort, and independence while keeping paws dry and warm. Its products, including Deluxe Outdoor Boot Leggings and Indoor Sock Leggings, are designed to prevent slips and falls while remaining easy to use and comfortable. Walkee Paws, which appeared on Shark Tank in 2021, continues to develop solutions that support the health and quality of life of senior dogs.Media ContactEmail: walkeepaws@walkeepaws.comWebsite: https://walkeepaws.com/ Phone: +18337271994

