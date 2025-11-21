Rising Pharmaceutical Demand Drives Healthcare Third-Party Logistics Market Toward $502.6 Billion by 2034

WILMINGTON, NEW CASTLE, DE, UNITED STATES, November 21, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- According to a new report published by Allied Market Research, titled, “ Healthcare Third-party Logistics Market ," The Healthcare Third-party Logistics Market Size was valued at $246.1 billion in 2024, and is estimated to reach $502.6 billion by 2034, growing at a CAGR of 7.8% from 2025 to 2034.The healthcare third-party logistics is driven by increase in demand for efficient healthcare supply chains, advancements in cold chain logistics, regulatory compliance, and growth in need for specialized storage and transportation. Technological innovations, strategic partnerships, and rise in global healthcare expenditure are key trends shaping the sector. Advanced analytics, real-time tracking systems, and artificial intelligence (AI) are being deployed to enhance inventory management, temperature control, and shipment tracking. For instance, in February 2025, UPS Healthcare expanded its smart logistics network by integrating AI-driven predictive analytics for cold chain management, thereby significantly reducing spoilage and ensuring timely delivery of temperature-sensitive biologics and vaccines.Get Research Report Sample Pages : https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/request-sample/A324585 Furthermore, the demand for cold chain logistics is growing substantially with the increasing distribution of biologics, cell and gene therapies, and temperature-sensitive pharmaceuticals. The deployment of sophisticated temperature monitoring systems and GDP-compliant (Good Distribution Practices) cold storage facilities is enabling 3PL providers to maintain stringent quality standards. For instance, in December 2024, DHL Supply Chain launched a new ultra-low temperature storage facility in the Netherlands, which is tailored for advanced therapy medicinal products (ATMPs), thus enhancing its capabilities in pharmaceutical logistics across Europe. Healthcare 3PL providers are focusing on eco-friendly packaging, electric delivery vehicles, and energy-efficient warehouses to reduce their environmental footprint. In March 2025, FedEx Express announced the deployment of electric temperature-controlled vehicles in its European healthcare logistics fleet, supporting its long-term goal to achieve carbon-neutral operations by 2040.The increase in demand for outsourcing logistics operation by pharmaceutical companies is significantly boosting the healthcare third-party logistics (3PL) market. Pharmaceutical firms are increasingly relying on external logistics providers to manage the complex and sensitive supply chains involved in distributing medicines, vaccines, and biologics. For instance, in May 2023, Yaral Pharma, the U.S. generics division of IBSA, partnered with EVERSANA to advance the commercialization of its pain and endocrinology product portfolio in the U.S. The partnership includes a comprehensive range of services, such as third-party logistics (3PL) and critical operations support, aimed at delivering best-in-class customer service and ensuring efficient Healthc ntory management, these companies can focus on their core activities like drug development and manufacturing while reducing operational costs. Outsourcing also helps pharmaceutical companies comply with stringent regulations, including Good Distribution Practices (GDP), by leveraging the expertise of specialized 3PL providers. In addition, the rise in need for temperature-controlled logistics and faster delivery, especially with the growth of biologics and direct-to-patient distribution models, has further driven demand for reliable third-party logistics services. This growing trend of outsourcing is expected to continue, creating significant growth opportunities for healthcare 3PL providers globally.Hoever, High capital requirements for cold chain infrastructure pose a significant challenge and may hamper the growth of the Global Healthcare Third-party Logistics Market. Cold chain logistics involve specialized equipment, temperature-controlled storage facilities, and advanced monitoring systems to ensure the safe transportation of temperature-sensitive products such as vaccines, biologics, and certain pharmaceuticals. Establishing and maintaining these facilities demands substantial upfront investment and ongoing operational costs, which can be prohibitive for many 3PL providers, especially smaller players. This financial barrier limits the expansion of cold chain services and restricts Healthcare Third-party Logistics Market Size access for companies lacking sufficient resources. In addition, stringent regulatory standards for temperature control and product safety increase compliance costs, further adding to the capital burden. As a result, the high cost of building and managing cold chain infrastructure slows down the adoption of healthcare 3PL services in emerging Healthcare Third-party Logistics Market Forecastand thus restricts the overall Healthcare Third-party Logistics Market Size growth, despite increasing demand for temperature-sensitive healthcare logistics.Procure Complete Research Report Now : https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/healthcare-third-party-logistics-market/purchase-options The increasing demand for end-to-end logistics solutions presents a lucrative opportunity for the healthcare third-party logistics (3PL) market. Healthcare companies are seeking comprehensive logistics providers that can manage the entire supply chain from procurement and storage to transportation and final delivery, ensuring seamless and efficient operations. End-to-end solutions help streamline complex processes, reduce costs, and improve visibility and traceability of sensitive products such as pharmaceuticals and biologics. With the rise of personalized medicine, temperature-sensitive products, and direct-to-patient distribution, healthcare providers require integrated logistics services that maintain product integrity and comply with stringent regulations. Third-party logistics providers offering these complete solutions can differentiate themselves by providing greater reliability, flexibility, and technology-driven transparency, which attracts more clients. Thus, rise in demand for end-to-end logistics solutions is expected to provide lucrative opportunities for the market.Region wise, North America accounted for the highest Healthcare Third-party Logistics Market Share in 2024 and emerged as the leading region in the Healthcare Third-party Logistics Market Size. This was due to the presence of major pharmaceutical companies, advanced logistics infrastructure, and stringent regulatory standards ensuring high service quality. In addition, rising demand for biologics and temperature-sensitive drugs further propelled the need for reliable 3PL services across the region.The Global Healthcare Third-party Logistics Market is segmented on the basis of service type, end-user, medium of transport, and region. On the basis of service type, the market is segmented into transport service, warehouse and storage service, inventory management, clinical trial logistics, and others. By end-user, the market is divided into pharmaceutical companies, hospitals and clinics, medical device manufacturing companies, biotechnology companies, and others. On the basis of medium of transport, the Healthcare Third-party Logistics Industry is classified into ground transportation, air cargo, and ocean freight. Region wise, it is analyzed across North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and LAMEA.Get More Information Before Buying : https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/purchase-enquiry/A324585 The key players included in the Healthcare Third-party Logistics Market Analysis are United Parcel Service of America, Inc., Cardinal Health, Kinesis Medical B.V., FedEx Supply Chain, Kuehne and Nagel, Expeditors International, CH Robinson Worldwide, Kerry Logistics Network Limited, SF Express, UPS Healthcare Logistics, Amerisource Burgen, Sinotrans, DHL Supply Chain, Freight logistics Solutions, DB Schenker, AGILITY, Barett Distribution, Nippon Express, XPO logistics. 