coVita™ and Allergy Partners® Team Up to Provide NObreath® FeNO Monitoring Device

Elevating Asthma Care Through Innovation and Clinical Excellence

ASHEVILLE, NC, UNITED STATES, November 19, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- coVita, a leader in advanced breath analysis and diagnostic solutions that serves as the U.S. distributor for the innovative NObreath Fractional Exhaled Nitric Oxide (FeNO) device from UK-based Bedfont® Scientific Ltd., has established an arrangement with Allergy Partners, the nation’s largest single-specialty allergy and asthma medical group.

The collaboration will expand access to non-invasive airway inflammation testing across Allergy Partners’ network of more than 110 clinics in 20 states, while enhancing early diagnosis and ongoing management of asthma.

The NObreath FeNO device, manufactured by Bedfont Scientific Ltd, provides a fast, non-invasive measure of airway inflammation to support the diagnosis and management of asthma. By incorporating FeNO testing into their clinical toolkit, Allergy Partners’ physicians will have the ability to identify eosinophilic inflammation, monitor response to therapy, and tailor treatment to each patient’s needs. This collaboration reflects Allergy Partners’ ongoing commitment to advancing patient care through the adoption of proven, evidence-based technologies that enhance both clinical accuracy and patient experience.

As stated by Allergy Partners’ Chief Executive Officer (and a Board-Certified Allergist), Bill McCann, M.D., “At Allergy Partners, we are continually seeking ways to advance patient care through innovation and evidence-based practice. This new relationship with coVita, to integrate their NObreath FeNO technology into our healthcare network, reflects our commitment to early detection, precision treatment, and improved outcomes for patients with asthma and allergy conditions.”

coVita Co-Founder and Chief Executive Officer, Jason Aversano, applauded the opportunity to work with such an innovative practice group as Allergy Partners. Aversano commented, “This relationship not only brings access to FeNO technology to countless patients across the United States, but it does so through one of the most effectively managed allergy medical groups in the country.”

The collaboration between coVita and Allergy Partners reflects a shared dedication to advancing respiratory health through innovation, accessibility, and evidence-based care. By broadening the use of FeNO testing, more clinicians will have the ability to identify airway inflammation earlier and guide asthma management with greater precision.

About Allergy Partners

Allergy Partners is the nation’s largest single-specialty allergy, asthma, and immunology practice, serving communities through more than 110 clinics across 20 states. For over 45 years, Allergy Partners has remained dedicated to improving the quality of life for patients through compassionate, personalized care and the advancement of allergy and asthma treatment. Led by board-certified allergist-immunologists and supported by a collaborative national network, Allergy Partners combines clinical expertise with ongoing research and innovation to deliver better outcomes for patients and families. The company is headquartered in Asheville, North Carolina. For more information visit www.allergypartners.com.

About coVita, LLC

Founded in 2010, coVita, LLC is a U.S.-based medical device company specializing in the distribution and support of breath analysis technologies that aid in the diagnosis and management of respiratory and metabolic conditions. As the exclusive U.S. distributor for Bedfont Scientific’s NObreath FeNO device, coVita partners with healthcare providers, researchers, and health systems to advance access to simple, non-invasive tools for improved patient care. The company is headquartered in The Woodlands, Texas. For more information, visit www.covita.net.

About Bedfont Scientific Ltd.

Established in 1976, Bedfont Scientific Ltd. is a U.K.-based medical device manufacturer recognized globally for its innovative breath analysis instruments. Bedfont Scientific and coVita, share a long-standing partnership grounded in mutual respect, trust, and a shared vision to improve respiratory health through innovation. Over the years, the two companies have worked hand in hand to make advanced breath analysis more accessible to clinicians and patients throughout the United States. Their collaboration continues to exemplify how aligned values and global cooperation can drive meaningful change in healthcare. Bedfont’s product portfolio includes FeNO, carbon monoxide, and hydrogen/methane devices used in respiratory, smoking cessation, and gastrointestinal applications. With a focus on improving health through non-invasive technology, Bedfont serves healthcare professionals and patients in more than 80 countries. Bedfont Scientific is based in Kent, United Kingdom. Learn more at www.bedfont.com.

Contacts:

Daniel Sibis

coVita

+1 800-707-5751

info@covita.net

