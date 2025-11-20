A Successful Extraction of Aroma from Real Croissants: The World’s First Sustainable Candle Now Live on Kickstarter

From leftover croissants to aroma extract, then handcrafted into a sustainable candle and lamp — the full transformation at a glance. A warm, paraffin-free candle scented with real croissant aroma extract, paired naturally with Pampshade’s signature Croissant Bread Lamp. The Sweet Croissant Candle and the Croissant Bread Lamp — two iconic creations made from real bread.

Created by a Japanese artist known for making lights from real bread, this candle uses a patent-pending method to extract aroma from leftover croissants.

KOBE, HYOGO, JAPAN, November 20, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Pampshade by Yukiko Morita, the Japanese artist studio known for transforming real bread into interior lighting, has launched a new Kickstarter project introducing what is believed to be the world’s first candle made using aroma extracted directly from real leftover croissants. The campaign went live on November 18.Unlike existing croissant-inspired candles that rely on synthetic fragrances, Pampshade’s new candle uses a patent-pending extraction method currently being prepared for filing, capturing aromatic compounds from actual bakery croissants that would otherwise be discarded. This technique represents a first-of-its-kind approach in the fragrance and candle industry.Supporters can purchase the candle on Kickstarter with early-bird discounts up to 30% off, starting at $77 USD(price may vary slightly depending on currency rate).The candle’s planned general retail price in the United States is $110 USD.“I wanted to capture the gentle, warm, buttery scent of a croissant — not a synthetic idea of it, but the real thing,”says creator Yukiko Morita, a former baker turned artist.“After two years of research and testing, we finally developed a method to extract and preserve that aroma in a candle.”A CANDLE BORN FROM FOOD CULTURE AND UPCYCLINGEach candle uses croissants sourced from local bakeries in Japan — specifically leftover bread that would otherwise be discarded. Through Morita’s unique extraction process, the fragrance incorporates:- Real croissant aroma extract- Clarified butter (ghee) for deeper top notes- Finely blended croissant flakes for depth and richnessCombined with a paraffin-free blend of soy and beeswax, the candle burns with a surprisingly comforting, gentle scent reminiscent of mornings in a French bakery.A NEW CHAPTER FROM THE CREATOR OF THE BREAD LAMPPampshade has gained international attention for transforming real bread into functional interior lights — featured in global magazines, design festivals, and concept stores.The new candle marks the brand’s next evolution: combining food culture, sustainability, scent design, and Japanese craftsmanship in a single handcrafted product.Supporters can also opt to bundle the aroma candle with Pampshade’s iconic Bread Lamp, also crafted from real bread and upcycled leftovers.KICKSTARTER AVAILABILITYThe project launched November 18 and will run for 30 days.- Early-bird discounts up to 30% (approx. $77 USD) General retail price: $110 USD- Global shipping available- Duty & tax-free to most regionsProject page:ABOUT PAMPSHADE by Yukiko MoritaFounded by artist and former baker Yukiko Morita, Pampshade creates handcrafted interior objects using real bread — carefully preserved, hollowed, and transformed into warm ambient lamps and functional art pieces. Based in Kobe, Japan, the studio works closely with local bakeries to upcycle leftover bread and celebrate food culture through design.PRESS CONTACTPampshade by Yukiko MoritaEmail: info@panthem.jpWebsite: https://yukikomorita.com/ Instagram: @pampshade_by_yukikomorita

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.