EL3MENDO Releases 'Hijo Del Fuego (Deluxe Edition),' A Cinematic Latin-Urban Album Forged in Three Cities

EL3MENDO – “Hijo Del Fuego (Deluxe Edition)” album cover, representing Havana-to-Miami Latin-urban movement.

EL3MENDO Drops the Deluxe Edition of “Hijo Del Fuego” — A New Voice in Latin Urban Music

I grew up between concrete, saltwater, and sleepless nights. The fire didn’t burn me — it formed me. My music is for people who carry scars but still move forward.” — EL3MENDO

MIAMI, FL, UNITED STATES, November 19, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Independent Latin-urban artist EL3MENDO , known across his movement as Hijo del Fuego, announces the release of HIJO DEL FUEGO (Deluxe Edition) , a cinematic 26-track album forged between Havana, Miami, and The Bronx. Blending Afro-Caribbean percussion, Latin trap, East Coast grit, and spiritual street storytelling, the project arrives as one of the most powerful independent Latin urban releases of the year.“I grew up between concrete, saltwater, and sleepless nights. The fire didn’t burn me — it formed me,” EL3MENDO says. “My music is for people who carry scars but keep moving forward. Every bar is migration, memory, and machete.”The deluxe edition expands EL3MENDO’s universe with a narrative that documents exile, cultural identity, spiritual warfare, loyalty, survival, and rebirth. Tracks like “Bendito Dolor,” “A Lo Cubano,” “Candela Y Fe,” “Código del Silencio,” “Fuego Divino,” “Reina de la Habana,” and “Pa’lante Siempre” showcase the artist’s ability to merge raw truth with cinematic production. Each song embodies the emotional weight of his journey from Cuba to Miami, shaped by the discipline and reality of the Bronx.The project’s spiritual tone is grounded in Afro-Caribbean heritage and street philosophy. HIJO DEL FUEGO (Deluxe Edition) plays like a film written in smoke, thunder, and concrete—an immersive world rather than a typical album. EL3MENDO’s voice carries the weight of lived experience, offering a blend of intensity, vulnerability, and cultural depth rarely found in mainstream Latin trap.More than a musical release, HIJO DEL FUEGO represents the rise of an independent movement. Operating under his label Fuego del Bloque, EL3MENDO manages the full creative process: writing, recording, mixing, producing, and releasing the album independently. This level of artistic control gives the project its unmistakable authenticity and positions EL3MENDO as a rising force in the global Latin urban scene.The album’s production blends traditional Cuban rhythms with modern trap drums, deep bass, and atmospheric textures. Each track carries both ancestral energy and contemporary edge. The result is a body of work that sounds both ancient and futuristic—spiritual and street, Cuba and New York, fire and concrete.HIJO DEL FUEGO (Deluxe Edition) is now available on all major platforms:SoundCloud: https://on.soundcloud.com/PlL4zKGWVAWNYMRGDf Apple Music: https://music.apple.com/us/artist/el3mendo/1847510822 Spotify: https://open.spotify.com/artist/40WsKu5ipCvp6uPbmr5hCT Tidal: https://tidal.com/browse/artist/9616849 Amazon Music: https://music.amazon.com/artists/B01DQ0U0TG/el3mendo Official Website: https://el3mendo.com Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/el3mendo_hijo_del_fuego CREDITS:Artist / Composer / Lyricist: EL3MENDOProducer: Luis BezanillaMixing Engineer: Luis BezanillaMastering Engineer: Michael FullerLabel: © 2025 Fuego del BloqueMEDIA CONTACT:Email: Contact@el3mendo.comEPK available upon request.

