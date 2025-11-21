Lightbridge gathers global partners in Seoul to accelerate the deployment of green hydrogen

Participants from Asia, Europe, and the Middle East attend a technical session on Lightbridge’s cutting-edge water electrolysis technology at the Global Partnership Forum 2025, held at The Westin Seoul Parnas Sage Hall.

NY, UNITED STATES, November 21, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Lightbridge, a South Korea–based green hydrogen technology company, hosted its first Global Partnership Forum 2025 in Seoul on 13–14 November 2025, bringing together partners from Asia, Europe and the Middle East at The Westin Seoul Parnas Sage Hall.Designed as a work-centred meeting rather than a ceremonial conference, the two-day forum focused on how to accelerate real-world deployment of clean-hydrogen projects based on high-pressure PEM electrolysers and integrated hydrogen infrastructure Participants from companies and institutions in China, the Czech Republic, Saudi Arabia, Nepal and South Korea shared market insights and discussed joint business models spanning electrolyser manufacturing, hydrogen refuelling stations and large-scale demonstration projects. At the centre of the agenda was Lightbridge’s high-pressure modular PEM electrolyser technology, which produces hydrogen at pressures suitable for direct storage and compression. Technical sessions introduced performance data, balance-of-plant concepts and system configurations for integration into refuelling stations and industrial applications.“The forum was designed not as a one-off marketing event, but as a working platform where partners could collaboratively design and define the detailed structure of MW-scale water electrolysis projects,” a Lightbridge representative explained. Panel discussions focused on three main themes:• Standardisation of electrolyser and balance-of-plant packages for different regional markets• Hydrogen refuelling infrastructure, including compression, storage and dispensing of hydrogen up to 70 MPA• Joint demonstration business models linking Korean technology providers with overseas project developersA key highlight of the discussions was a meeting with Mostadam Energy Corporation of Saudi Arabia on the development of a large-scale green hydrogen electrolysis plant powered by electricity from a 35 MW solar power facility. Both parties exchanged views on business-model design, long-term project structuring and economic feasibility. With demand for clean energy solutions growing across Saudi Arabia, the two sides shared a strong understanding of the need for strategic cooperation to move the project forward.Lightbridge also held in-depth meetings with BTL in the Czech Republic, centred on an MW-scale hydrogen production project. The discussions covered technical integration of MW-class electrolyser systems, investment viability and the broader potential for expansion into fuel cell and mobility applications as the Czech hydrogen market develops. The two companies explored a comprehensive cooperation model addressing hydrogen production, downstream use-cases and future scaling options.One of the most symbolic moments of the event was a gift-presentation ceremony featuring Dr. Fahad from Saudi Arabia, Wan-Keun Lee, Founder and Chairman of SHINSUNG E&G, and Jong-hoon Kim, CEO of Lightbridge. The gesture underscored a shared commitment to building cross-regional hydrogen value chains that connect Korean electrolysis technology with emerging clean-energy projects in the Middle East.The forum quickly translated discussion into concrete action. On 14 November, the day after the main programme, Lightbridge signed separate memoranda of understanding (MOUs) with China-based Zhonglei and Czech-based BTL Energy on hydrogen infrastructure and electrolyser demonstration projects. The agreements aim to integrate Lightbridge’s high-pressure PEM electrolysers with Zhonglei’s compression, storage and dispensing hardware for hydrogen refuelling applications in Asia, while establishing a European demonstration base with BTL Energy.Lightbridge plans to evolve the Global Partnership Forum into an annual platform where partners review ongoing projects, structure new pilot initiatives and align on technical standards tailored to each regional market.“Our vision for this forum is to serve as a technological bridge between Asian manufacturing strength and overseas project pipelines, while also connecting with fast-growing green hydrogen markets such as the Middle East,” said Jong-hoon Kim, CEO of Lightbridge. “This forum is the starting point of that global hydrogen ecosystem.”For More Website: www.lightbridge.co.kr ______________________

