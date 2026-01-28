Trump Protest Song 'Don’t Lie To Me — An Alanis Morissette Parody Is Released On Streaming Platforms

Don't Lie To Me, A Trump Protest Song

I created something that channels our collective anger and disappointment, and reminds us that it’s not okay to be lied to.” — Gabriel Gervelis

SEATTLE, WA, UNITED STATES, January 28, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Producer Gabriel Gervelis and artist Helen Narboneta join forces on “Don’t Lie To Me,” a politically charged protest song inspired by Alanis Morissette’s “You Oughta Know.” The track blends emotional intensity with subtle biting commentary, delivering a rallying cry for truth and integrity in a time of confusion and division.

Performed with passionate conviction by Helen Narboneta, the song merges the spirit of classic 90s alternative rock with a contemporary political edge. It’s both a parody and a protest — sharp, soulful, and unapologetically direct.

Set against a backdrop of misinformation, global unrest, and partisan tension, “Don’t Lie To Me” speaks to a universal frustration: being deceived by those in power.

The chorus —

“And I’m here, to remind you

it’s not ok the way you’re treatin’ me.

It’s not right, we need a leader,

’cause you make USA so unsafe to stay —

Why. Do. You. Lie to me?”

Captures the raw emotion of a nation tired of spin and seeking honesty.

Producer Gabriel Gervelis explains:

“I couldn’t just sit on the sidelines and do nothing. I wanted to create something that people who share the same emotions that I'm experiencing can connect with, an anthem that channels our collective anger and disappointment, and reminds us that it’s not okay to be lied to. We deserve better.”

Introducing the collaboration, producer Gabriel Gervelis shared the journey behind finding the right vocalist for the project:

“When I first started searching for a vocalist, I got several referrals. However, once I shared what the project was about, the singers backed out — not because they lacked interest, but because they were afraid that speaking out could lead to them being targeted for deportation.

That moment hit me hard. It made the message feel even more urgent and necessary. Then Helen Narboneta found me, and everything clicked. She wasn’t afraid of the risk, she believed in the message, she brought her whole heart to the performance, and she was the perfect voice for this song.”

Listen to “Don’t Lie To Me” on Spotify and all streaming platforms now.

About Gabriel Gervelis

Gabriel Gervelis is a marketing director, entrepreneur, songwriter and producer known for crafting music that uses storytelling to evoke emotion within passionate audiences.

About Helen Narboneta

Helen Narboneta is a vocalist recognized for her powerful, expressive cover performances and genre-defying versatility. Her collaboration on “Don’t Lie To Me” brings both grit and grace to the protest anthem’s impassioned message.

