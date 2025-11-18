Governor Abbott Highlights Texas’ Economy Of The Future At TAB Summit

TEXAS, November 18 - November 18, 2025 | San Antonio, Texas | Press Release

Governor Greg Abbott today highlighted Texas' economy leading the future of success for the United States during a fireside chat at the Texas Association Of Business (TAB) Summit: Texas Dynamism and the Next Economic Frontier.

"Texas is the blueprint for America's future economic success," said Governor Abbott. "We are leading America as the headquarters of headquarters, are the No. 1 state for job creation, and have no state income tax. We will ensure the freedom and opportunity that Texas has always offered will remain the beacon that draws people from all over the world to our great state."

During the discussion moderated by TAB President and CEO Glenn Hamer, Governor Abbott emphasized that the Texas economy is leading America thanks to our reasonable and predictable regulatory environment, no state income tax, and young, growing, and diverse workforce. Governor Abbott also highlighted the significant investments by technology and artificial intelligence (AI) companies that are solidifying Texas as the epicenter of AI development and putting the state at the forefront of the AI revolution. Last week, Governor Abbott joined Google to announce the company's $40 billion investment in Texas as part of Google's "Investing in America" initiative.

The Governor also thanked TAB for their work to bring employers, innovators, and policymakers together to make sure that Texas remains the most pro-growth and pro-innovation state in America. Additionally, the Governor was presented with the TAB Champion for Capitalism Award for his ongoing efforts to keep Texas the economic envy of America.

Governor Abbott was also joined at the TAB Summit by San Antonio Port CEO Jim Perschbach, Representative John Lujan, and other business leaders and state officials.

