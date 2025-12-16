Neckwise Announces Full Integration of CBCT Imaging Systems Across All Clinic Locations

Dr. Rusty Lavender reviewing CBCT 3D image with patient Patient receiving CBCT 3D Scan CBCT 3D Image

Neckwise implements CBCT imaging across all clinics, providing consistent three-dimensional upper cervical evaluation for structural assessment.

As we expand into new communities, practicing with the same imaging systems across every location helps protect our quality and consistency” — Dr. Matt Morris

SARASOTA, FL, UNITED STATES, December 16, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Neckwise Upper Cervical Chiropractic announced the full organization-wide integration of Cone Beam Computed Tomography (CBCT) imaging systems across all existing clinic locations in Florida and Utah. With CBCT now fully installed at every Neckwise clinic — including Tampa, North Tampa, Fort Myers, Salt Lake City, North Sarasota, and South Sarasota — each location now operates with the same standardized three-dimensional imaging capabilities for evaluating the upper cervical spine.This milestone ensures complete uniformity in how the upper cervical region is structurally assessed across the entire organization.ADVANCING CONSISTENCY IN UPPER CERVICAL STRUCTURAL EVALUATIONThe integration of CBCT across all clinics reflects Neckwise’s commitment to maintaining consistent, objective, and measurable structural evaluation procedures. CBCT technology delivers detailed three-dimensional imaging, which is widely utilized in medical, dental, and chiropractic environments to visualize anatomical structures with clarity and minimal distortion.“Our goal has always been to ensure a consistent and objective approach to evaluating the upper cervical spine,” said Dr. Matt Morris, co-founder of Neckwise Upper Cervical Chiropractic. “Integrating CBCT imaging into every clinic allows us to maintain uniform procedures and strengthen the structural documentation process throughout the organization.”COMMON CONDITIONS SEEN IN NECKWISE CLINICSNeckwise focuses on evaluating individuals experiencing a wide range of chronic neck-related and neurological symptoms. Common concerns evaluated across its clinics include long-standing dizziness, vertigo , imbalance, migraine and headache patterns, neck discomfort, post-concussion changes, and postural or structural shifts involving the upper cervical spine.Many individuals pursue upper cervical evaluation after months or years of persistent symptoms that have not improved through conventional approaches. Others seek evaluation after receiving imaging elsewhere that did not assess the upper cervical region in three dimensions.With CBCT now available at every location — including North Sarasota and South Sarasota — clinicians are able to assess the cranio-cervical junction in precise detail to determine whether upper cervical orientation may be contributing to a patient’s overall presentation.ROLE OF CBCT IN PRECISION UPPER CERVICAL MEASUREMENTCBCT imaging provides clinicians with a comprehensive three-dimensional view of the atlas (C1) and axis (C2) vertebrae, allowing for precise measurement of upper cervical alignment. Unlike conventional two-dimensional imaging, CBCT captures the spatial relationships of the upper cervical spine from multiple angles without overlap or distortion.By having CBCT available on-site in every clinic, Neckwise clinicians are able to assess the exact direction and degree of upper cervical misalignment, document structural relationships with greater accuracy, analyze joint orientation from multiple planes, and establish individualized correction pathways based on objective findings.“When we can see the upper cervical spine in three dimensions, our analysis becomes more exact,” said Dr. Andrew Hall, co-founder of Neckwise. “CBCT allows us to determine how the atlas is positioned and how to approach correction with a higher degree of specificity.”This level of precision supports upper cervical adjustments designed to be precise and gentle, using minimal force directed according to each individual’s structural findings.STANDARDIZING CLINICAL WORKFLOWS ACROSS ALL LOCATIONSWith CBCT implemented across every Neckwise clinic, several clinical and operational processes have now been standardized organization-wide, including unified new-patient imaging protocols, consistent documentation and reporting procedures, streamlined clinician training across all locations, uniform structural review processes, standardized imaging file formats, and improved continuity for patients who travel or relocate between cities.“Using the same imaging equipment and protocols in every location allows us to maintain consistency at scale,” said Dr. Rusty Lavender, co-founder of Neckwise. “It also strengthens our onboarding and training systems as new clinics open.”SUPPORTING LONG-TERM GROWTH ACROSS FLORIDA AND BEYONDThe full integration of CBCT systems marks a foundational milestone in Neckwise’s long-term development strategy. With active clinics operating in Tampa, North Tampa, Fort Myers, North Sarasota, South Sarasota, and Salt Lake City, the organization continues expanding its Florida footprint while maintaining operational consistency.As additional clinic openings are planned in Florida and the Mountain West, each new location will be outfitted with the same CBCT imaging infrastructure to maintain alignment with existing clinical standards.“As we expand into new communities, practicing with the same imaging systems across every location helps protect our quality and consistency,” Dr. Morris said. “It supports our long-term vision and ensures that each clinic operates within the same structural framework.”ABOUT NECKWISE UPPER CERVICAL CHIROPRACTICNeckwise Upper Cervical Chiropractic is a multi-location upper cervical chiropractic organization that focuses on the structural evaluation and correction of upper cervical alignment. With active clinics in Tampa, North Tampa, Fort Myers, North Sarasota, South Sarasota, and Salt Lake City, and additional locations planned for 2026–2027, Neckwise provides structural assessments, neurological scans, CBCT-based upper cervical imaging, and precision-based upper cervical chiropractic care.The organization utilizes standardized imaging and objective, measurement-based procedures to determine whether upper cervical correction may be indicated for each individual.

