Lease Proviso Doesn’t Govern Service of Court Documents

A summons and complaint in an action seeking past-due rent from former commercial tenants, who had vacated the premises, were properly served by leaving them not at the address specified in the lease for delivery of notices, but at one of the defendants’ remaining places of business, Div. Seven of this district’s Court of Appeal has held.

