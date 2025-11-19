Standing Up for Students

“The Trump administration’s decision to tear apart the Department of Education carries catastrophic consequences for education nationwide. By outsourcing the Department’s responsibilities to other federal agencies, the administration is moving closer to its misguided goal of dismantling our education system, and in doing so, threatens to upend New York’s school system, putting millions of students' educations at risk. Make no mistake, this maneuver is a direct attack on New York teachers, students, and families and its effects will be felt in schools statewide.

“New York is committed to standing up for our students and ensuring their futures remain front and center. We won’t go down without a fight – not when our kids are on the line.”