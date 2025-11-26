Saya Biologics and Innovent Biologics announce strategic collaboration to expand access to oncology therapies in Mexico

Saya Biologics will register and commercialize Bevacizumab in Mexico, while Innovent Biologics will develop and supply the oncology biosimilar product.

This partnership with Innovent Biologics marks a significant milestone in our mission to transform cancer care in the country,” — Adrián García, CEO of Saya Bio.

MEXICO CITY, MEXICO CITY, MEXICO, November 26, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Saya Biologics (Saya Bio), a Mexican biopharmaceutical company focused on expanding access to innovative, high-quality and affordable biologic treatments, and Innovent Biologics, a global company specializing in the development and manufacturing of biologic therapies , have announced a strategic collaboration to register, launch, and commercialize an oncology biosimilar in Mexico, aiming to broaden the therapeutic options available to patients.“This partnership with Innovent Biologics marks a significant milestone in our mission to transform cancer care in the country,” said Adrián García, CEO of Saya Bio.“Through the introduction of this bevacizumab biosimilar, we are taking tangible steps to enhance access to advanced cancer treatments. This collaboration reinforces our oncology-focused portfolio and our ongoing commitment to delivering high-quality therapies that improve patients’ lives” he added.Dr. Hui Zhou, Senior Vice President of Innovent, stated that the company is committed to innovation and dedicated to expanding global access to innovative biologic therapies.“Our collaboration with Saya Bio enables us to combine their local expertise and strong commitment to innovation to deliver specialized, high-impact therapies in Mexico. This partnership also represents an important step in our strategy to strengthen our presence in the region alongside trusted partners,” he concluded.With this agreement, both companies re-affirm their common purpose: reducing barriers to next-generation biologics and increasing the availability of biosimilars in Mexico.

