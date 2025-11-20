Pinnacle Food Reports Strong Revenue Growth and Significantly Strengthen Balance Sheet in First Half of 2025

Pinnacle Food Group Limited (NASDAQ:PFAI)

VANCOUVER, BRITISH COLUMBIA, CANADA, November 20, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Pinnacle Food Group Limited (“PFAI” or “the Company”), a seller of smart hydroponic growing systems and technical support services to individual households, community groups, and urban farms, today announced its unaudited financial results for the six months ended June 30, 2025. The results highlight strong revenue growth and a substantial improvement in the Company’s balance sheet following its recent initial public offering (IPO).First Half 2025 Financial and Operational Highlights:Total Revenues for the six months ended June 30, 2025, increased by 28.9% to $926,641, up from $718,831 for the same period in 2024.Net Loss for the six months ended June 30, 2025, increased to $801,684, up from $300,215 for the same period in 2024. Loss Per Share for the six months ended June 30, 2025, increased to $0.08, up from $0.03 for the same period in 2024.The Company’s balance sheet saw a dramatic improvement, driven primarily by the proceeds from its share issuance.Cash rose to $4,713,080 as of June 30, 2025 compared to $685,796 as of December 31, 2024.Total Assets increased to $9,043,868 from $5,604,664 at year-end 2024.Total Liabilities decreased significantly to $1,476,074 from $3,053,862 as of December 31, 2024. This includes a reduction in amounts due to related parties, which fell from $518,763 to $5,243.Total Stockholders' Equity rose to $5,369,597 from $466,571 as of December 31, 2024, reflecting the net proceeds from the Company’s IPO.Jiulong You, Chief Executive Officer of Pinnacle Food Group Limited, stated, "The first half of 2025 was a defining period for Pinnacle. We achieved nearly 29% revenue growth, a clear indicator of the rising market adoption of our smart hydroponic growing systems. Crucially, the successful execution of our IPO and subsequent strengthening of our balance sheet provides us with the capital necessary to accelerate our strategic growth initiatives, including planned expansion into the APAC region, further investment in our product development pipeline and exploration in applied bioengineering initiatives."Wencai Pan, Chief Financial Officer, added, "Our immediate focus post-IPO has been to use the capital to strengthen our financial position. While our net loss widened due to IPO-related expenses, the loss was consistent with management expectations. Our cash position remains strong, providing sufficient liquidity to execute our long-term growth strategy."About Pinnacle Food Group LimitedIncorporated in Cayman Islands, Pinnacle Food Group Limited sells smart hydroponic growing systems and technical support services to individual households, community groups, and urban farms. We offer both tailored hardware solutions and data-driven support, allowing our users to optimize their smart farming productivity.For more information, please visit the Company’s website at https:// www.pinnaclefoodinc.com Cautionary Statement Regarding Forward-Looking StatementsThis communication contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the safe harbor provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These forward-looking statements are not limited to historical facts, but reflect Pinnacle’s current beliefs, expectations or intentions regarding future events. Words such as “may,” “will,” “could,” “should,” “expect,” “plan,” “project,” “intend,” “anticipate,” “believe,” “seek,” “estimate,” “predict,” “potential,” “pursue,” “target,” “continue,” and similar expressions are intended to identify such forward-looking statements. Because forward-looking statements relate to matters that have not yet occurred, these statements are inherently subject to risks and uncertainties that could cause our actual results to differ materially from any future results expressed or implied by the forward-looking statements. Many factors could cause actual activities or results to differ materially from the activities and results anticipated in forward-looking statements. Actual results may differ materially from those projected as a result of certain risks and uncertainties, including those risks discussed under the heading “Risk Factors” in Pinnacle’s recent Annual Report on Form 20-F filed with the SEC. These forward-looking statements are made only as of the date hereof, and, except as required by applicable law or regulation, Pinnacle undertakes no obligation to update or revise the forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.Pinnacle Food Group Limited Investor Contact:

