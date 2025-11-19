Memories in the making: 10 tips for photo success this season

Every hunt is a trophy-sized memory, no matter if you notch a tag or not. When you look back on past hunting or fishing trips, a picture can tell a thousand words, no matter how much further that big fish that got away keeps getting. Here are a few tips to document the memories you make in the field for years to come.

Bonus pro tip: if you are solo and don’t have someone to take photos, don’t fret! Most cell phone cameras have a timer setting. Get your shot set up and turn the timer on to 10 secondsYou can reposition yourself with the animal while your phone takes a photo for you. If that doesn’t work, record a video of yourself posing with your animal or scenery and hold each pose for a few seconds. When you watch it back, you can take screen shots of the video and have instant photos and video of the moment you want to capture! We hope these tips help you document your time in the field and preserve your memories for years to come. Don’t forget to smile!

