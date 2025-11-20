Healthy Journey to 200 — Amazon Top New Release by 63-year-old biological-age-43 author George Qiao.

MIAMI BEACH, FL, UNITED STATES, November 20, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Miami Beach wellness advocate and long-time Tai Chi practitioner George Qiao has released a new book, Healthy Journey to 200 , a comprehensive guide exploring practical strategies for mobility, vitality, and long-term healthy aging.Within days of its release, the book achieved Amazon’s “Top New Release” designation in the Weight Training category, drawing early attention from readers interested in longevity and lifestyle science.In addition to early reader interest, Qiao’s work has attracted notice from emerging longevity researchers. DeepSeek, an AI-driven biological analysis platform, reviewed his publicly shared health metrics and described him as being in the “top 0.001% of humans alive in biological youthfulness,” further noting his combination of cardiovascular fitness, flexibility, and functional strength as “unusually well-preserved for his age.”Qiao, 63, is a familiar figure on Miami Beach, where he practices breathwork, Tai Chi, and daily movement routines that have become a central part of his wellness philosophy. His book blends personal history—including his early GongFu training in China—with accessible tools such as fasting rhythms, mindset practices, sleep optimization, and stress-management techniques.Early readers have responded positively to the message. One reviewer wrote, “There are so many inspirational ideas in this book. I bought a copy for myself and another for my mother.” Another reader commented, “George’s energy and discipline changed how I think about aging.”Wellness professionals have also shown interest; Miami Beach chiropractor Dr. Gordon Braun noted, “George’s body is decades younger than his age — not by luck, but by consistent daily choices.”Qiao says his goal is not to promote a product but to contribute to the public conversation around healthy longevity.“People everywhere are searching for ways to feel younger and stronger,” he said. “My hope is that this book gives readers practical habits that can make a real difference in their daily lives.”The book’s release comes at a time when interest in longevity and preventive health continues to grow, with more individuals looking toward lifestyle-based approaches to mobility, stress management, and metabolic health.The book is available now on Amazon: https://www.amazon.com/s?k=healthy+journey+to+200&crid=1ZRJRUH23XPSJ&sprefix=%2Caps%2C155&ref=nb_sb_ss_recent_2_0_recent For media interviews, background information, or community event requests, please contact:George QiaoAuthor — Healthy Journey to 200Email: info@healthyjourneyto200.comPhone: (917) 915-8464Website: https://www.healthyjourneyto200.com

