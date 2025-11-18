Brothers Ice Cream Rolls Out Dubai-Style Chocolate Bonbons at Select Costco Warehouses Across the U.S.

Brothers Ice Cream Introduces Dubai Chocolate Style Ice Cream BonBons

Dubai dessert craze meets Costco: pistachio ice cream, chocolate, kataifi crunch. Brothers Ice Cream brings 50+ years of pistachio expertise to a new bonbon.

We’ve been making pistachio and spumoni ice creams for over 50 years. Pistachio is part of our DNA—and when we saw the Dubai dessert craze taking over TikTok, we knew it was the perfect moment.” — J. Winkler, VP Sales & Marketing

IRVINE, CA, UNITED STATES, November 18, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Brothers Ice Cream, a second-generation American ice cream company, has introduced its new Dubai-Style Chocolate Ice Cream Bonbons at select Costco locations nationwide, expanding the brand’s footprint in the club retail channel.

Inspired by the textures and flavors trending across global dessert culture, the bonbons feature creamy pistachio ice cream, a crisp dark-chocolate shell, and golden kataifi flakes for a light, pastry-like crunch. Each 23.04 oz box launches at $11.79 in the freezer aisle.

For Brothers Ice Cream, the flavor choice wasn’t random.

“We’ve been making pistachio and spumoni ice creams for over 50 years. Pistachio is part of our DNA—and when we saw the Dubai dessert craze taking over TikTok, we knew it was the perfect moment to throw our hat in the ring and give the people what they want.”

The launch aligns with rising consumer demand for multicultural dessert experiences across U.S. retail. Pistachio-forward flavors, Middle Eastern textures, and globally inspired treats have seen a significant uptick, making Costco’s regional rollout well-timed for member interest.

The Dubai-Style Bonbons support Brothers Ice Cream’s ongoing 2025 initiative to bring international flavor profiles and innovative novelties to major retailers nationwide.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.