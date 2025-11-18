Chairman Comer Destroys Democrats’ Anti-Trump Hoax

WASHINGTON—House Committee on Oversight and Government Reform Chairman James Comer (R-Ky.) today destroyed Democrats’ latest anti-Trump narrative during House consideration of the Epstein Files Transparency Act. In his remarks, Chairman Comer outlined the Oversight Committee’s thorough review of the federal government’s investigation into Jeffrey Epstein and criticized Democrats for misrepresenting witness testimony, selectively leaking and altering documents, and advancing yet another false narrative to attack President Trump. Chairman Comer emphasized that documents and witness accounts undermine Democrats’ claims and urged them to prioritize justice for survivors over politics.

Below are Chairman Comer’s prepared remarks.

Thank you, Mr. Speaker.

As Chairman of the House Oversight and Government Reform Committee, I have always believed that sunshine is the best disinfectant.

For years, the American people have demanded transparency about Jeffrey Epstein and Ghislaine Maxwell’s horrific crimes, and about the federal government’s failure to protect the victims.

The House Oversight Committee is conducting a thorough review of the federal government’s investigation into Epstein. Our work goes far beyond the legislation before us today.

We are committed to accountability, transparency, and justice for the American people and for the survivors of these appalling crimes.

To date, the Oversight Committee has released more than 65,000 pages of documents, issued 13 subpoenas, and conducted interviews with two key witnesses.

The Trump Administration has provided us with Department of Justice materials and access to suspicious activity reports.

Unfortunately, throughout this investigation, Democrats have chosen to manufacture yet another anti-Trump hoax instead of pursuing justice.

They have mischaracterized witness testimony and selectively released documents, complete with targeted redactions, in an effort to smear President Trump.

For example, former U.S. Attorney General William Barr, who oversaw the 2019 Epstein investigation, stated clearly that the prosecution team found no evidence that President Trump committed wrongdoing.

Despite this simple and straightforward fact, Ranking Member Robert Garcia publicly claimed that “Barr could not clear Trump of wrongdoing.”

When the Oversight Committee interviewed former U.S. Attorney for the Southern District of Florida Alex Acosta, Democrats whipped themselves into a frenzy trying to manufacture a “gotcha” moment.

They failed.

Mr. Acosta dismantled the Democrats’ narrative. His testimony confirmed there was no contact between President Trump and Mr. Acosta and no connection between President Trump and Epstein in the case.

Next, Democrats resorted to selective leaks and doctored documents to mislead the American people.

Oversight Committee Republicans have posted 65,000 pages of documents we have received to date. Democrats, by contrast, have released fewer than a dozen.

In their latest selective leak, Democrats released just three of the 23,000 pages of documents from the Epstein Estate and made redactions to two of those emails that changed both the content and the meaning.

When CNN called them out for the deceptive redactions, Representatives Melanie Stansbury and Jasmine Crockett tried to blame Republicans for their own edits.

After Democrats released only three emails, Republicans released over 23,000 pages.

And what did Democrats say in response? They claimed that full transparency was meant to “disorient” and “distract” from their manufactured narrative.

These are the same Democrats who chant “release the files” every day—until the files contradict the story they want to tell.

That is the definition of hypocrisy.

In contrast, full transparency exposed how Epstein appears to be TDS Patient Zero.

The emails reveal that a “journalist” coached Epstein to blackmail then-presidential candidate Donald Trump.

The files also show that a House Democrat colluded with Epstein during a 2019 Oversight hearing to target a discredited witness with a vendetta against President Trump.

And, unsurprisingly, Democrats have been silent about their colleague’s coordination with Epstein.

Another email shows Democrat fundraisers invited Epstein to attend an event, or meet privately with Hakeem Jeffries, in 2013 as part of their effort to build a Democrat House majority.

The files also underscore why former President Bill Clinton must appear for his deposition. The Oversight Committee subpoenaed him for testimony in August, yet Democrats have done nothing to help secure his appearance.

The Democrats’ latest anti-Trump hoax has collapsed—just like Russiagate, the Steele Dossier, and the politically motivated prosecutions before it.

Time and again, Democrats will promote any hoax rather than have a serious conversation with President Trump about how to improve the lives of the American people.

I support full transparency and will vote for this legislation today.

However, I want to be clear: Congress should not conduct investigations through legislation. That sets a dangerous precedent for the powers of the House.

The House Oversight Committee is conducting a thorough review to ensure transparency and accountability, and we will continue to follow the facts wherever they lead for the American people and for the survivors of Epstein’s crimes.

Democrats must end their latest hoax and turn their attention to truly bring transparency and accountability for survivors.