Florida Messenger Association Announces Rebrand to Florida Delivery Logistics Association

Florida Delivery and Logistics Association logo

New name reflects the evolution of Florida’s delivery, courier, and logistics industry

Our industry has transformed dramatically, and this rebrand reflects who we are today—an essential part of Florida’s delivery, logistics, and last-mile ecosystem.” — Rebecca Massicotte, President, FDLA

TAMPA, FL, UNITED STATES, November 18, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Florida Messenger Association (FMA), the state’s leading trade association for same-day delivery, courier, and messenger companies, today announced it is rebranding as the Florida Delivery Logistics Association (FDLA). Today, our members are handling medical logistics, last-mile e-commerce, routed work, on-demand delivery, warehousing, cross-docking, and technology-enabled solutions. The new name more accurately reflects the full spectrum of services our companies provide and better positions us to advocate for our members with shippers, regulators, and partners.

For 36 years our members have been on the front lines of final mile delivery in Florida,” said Rebecca Massicotte, President of the newly named Florida Delivery Logistics Association. “Our work has expanded far beyond traditional messenger services. We now support complex logistics networks, medical and essential deliveries, e-commerce, and time-critical distribution across the state. This rebrand aligns our identity with the reality of who we are and the value we bring to Florida’s businesses and communities.”

The transition from Florida Messenger Association to Florida Delivery Logistics Association is part of a broader strategic effort to:

• Represent the full spectrum of delivery and logistics providers operating in Florida

• Support members navigating technological advances, regulatory changes, and rising customer expectations

• Elevate the industry’s role in supply chain resilience, healthcare logistics, and last-mile innovation

• Attract new members from adjacent sectors, including same-day, medical, routed, freight, and e-commerce logistics

Under the FDLA banner, the association will continue to offer education, advocacy, and community-building for owners and operators across the state. Upcoming events include our Winter Conference, January 30-31 in Kissimmee that offers membership, expanded partnerships with technology and insurance providers, education around AI within the final mile and warehousing.

“Our mission remains the same: to champion Florida’s delivery and logistics companies,” Massicotte added. “What’s changing is our ability to speak more clearly to the current environment of our industry and to the future we’re building together.”

The rebrand will roll out over the coming months, including a new logo, updated website, and refreshed event branding. Current members of the Florida Messenger Association will automatically transition to membership in the Florida Delivery Logistics Association with no interruption in benefits.

For more information about the Florida Delivery Logistics Association and its programs, please visit our website: https://www.thefdla.org/

Media Contact:

Rebecca Massicotte, President, Florida Delivery Logistics Association (FDLA)

Email: president@FDLA.org

Phone: (727) 776-6174

About the Florida Delivery Logistics Association (FDLA)

The Florida Delivery Logistics Association (formerly the Florida Messenger Association) is the statewide trade association representing delivery, courier, and logistics companies across Florida. FDLA advocates for its members’ interests, provides education and networking opportunities, and promotes best practices and innovation in last-mile, medical, and time-critical logistics.

Legal Disclaimer:

