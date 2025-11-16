VA flu vaccination clinics help Veterans stay healthy this season

As flu season approaches, VA medical centers are ramping up their annual vaccination efforts. The flu vaccine is one of the best ways to help reduce the risk of serious illness, need for hospital care or complications.

Veterans may be able to get a flu vaccine when they are at a VA facility for an appointment. In addition, many VA facilities offer flu shot clinics and walk-in vaccination options. This makes it easier and more convenient for Veterans to get protected.

“Our goal is to make it as easy as possible for Veterans to get their flu shot,” said Amy Grant, a registered nurse at West Texas VA Health Care System. “Prevention is always better than treatment, and just a few minutes today can help protect Veterans and their loved ones all season long.”

Convenience and confidence in care

Veterans often find the flu shot process simple, efficient and reassuring. “I literally walked right in, got my flu shot, and was out the door all within 15 minutes,” said Navy Veteran Edward Covington. “VA couldn’t have made it any easier—the process was excellent.”

VA flu shot clinics are part of a broader commitment to keeping Veterans healthy year-round. In addition to flu vaccines, VA offers other important immunizations tailored to Veterans’ health needs.

Get your flu shot today

VA encourages all Veterans to stay up to date on vaccinations. Veterans enrolled in VA health care receive their flu shot as part of their coverage.

Flu shots are available at:

VA medical centers.

VA community-based outpatient clinics.

Participating retail pharmacies.

Participating urgent care centers.

To learn more, contact your local VA facility.