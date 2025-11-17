Veterans rejuvenate body, mind and spirit at camp

The early autumn air was crisp with the promise of adventure as Veterans and caregivers from the Tomah VA Medical Center’s Pain University and Adaptive Sports programs embarked on a transformative journey. They gathered in September at a camp nestled in Lake Tomahawk, WI, for a week of VA staff-led programming designed to rejuvenate body, mind and spirit.

The camp location is known for its tranquil environment and supportive community, and it became the perfect backdrop for a week of purpose and camaraderie. Each morning, Veterans engaged in Pain University lessons, an initiative aimed at imparting knowledge and techniques to manage persistent pain effectively. These sessions were crucial as they laid the foundation for the multitude of activities awaiting the participants each day.

Each day Veterans eagerly applied their knowledge of pain neuroscience to an abundance of outdoor adventures and recreational endeavors. Adaptive sports took center stage, allowing every Veteran, regardless of physical limitation, to partake in the exhilarating experiences. Adaptive bicycling, kayaking and paddleboarding enabled them to traverse the scenic surroundings of Lake Tomahawk and Minocqua.

A guided nature hike unveiled for the participants the natural beauty of the area, offering a therapeutic escape into the woods. Veterans soaked up the peacefulness of their surroundings while engaging in mindfulness practices that complemented their morning lessons. Later, a relaxation boat cruise allowed them to take in the breathtaking scenery from the water, fostering a sense of relaxation and tranquility.

Wellness programming was seamlessly woven into the fabric of each day. Tai chi sessions harmonized with the rustling of falling leaves and the gentle lap of waves on the lakeshore, promoting balance and inner peace. Yoga classes unfolded under the expansive Wisconsin sky, providing an opportunity for Veterans to stretch, breathe and find solace. Campfires crackled to life each evening, emanating warmth and the promise of camaraderie. Stories were shared, laughter echoed, and bonds grew stronger under the blanket of starlit skies.

Fishing excursions offered moments of quiet reflection and focus, creating an ideal setting for Veterans to engage with their thoughts and emotions. The simple act of casting a line became a metaphor for patience and resilience, qualities that every Veteran embodied.

As the week progressed, it became evident that the camp was more than just a gathering place; it was a sanctuary where healing happened holistically. Veterans left not only with new strategies to manage their pain but with a renewed sense of hope, purpose and community. The camp had woven its magic, strengthening the resolve of each participant to face their challenges head-on.

Ultimately, the week was a testament to the power of adaptive sports, the importance of mental wellness, and the unmatched value of shared experiences. As Veterans and caregivers returned to their daily lives, they carried with them the memories of a transformative week and the knowledge that they were never alone on their journey.

