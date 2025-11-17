Live Whole Health #292: Fuel your fall days with breakfast!

As summer fades into fall, many families shift back into routines filled with school activities, shorter days and fuller schedules. A breakfast packed with plant protein and fiber will provide fuel, enhance energy and mood, and support muscle maintenance for you and your family!

Don’t rush out the door without your energy source

Start the night before and prepare this easy and healthy breakfast to get you out the door or simply on our feet. Slowing down to find those few extra minutes in the morning to nourish your body and brain will lay the foundation for improved blood sugar control and cognitive function needed to start your day.

The following recipe is a great grab-and-go option if you just can’t find your way to the table.

Get creative by incorporating additional fruits, spices, maple syrup or other milk options that you love. Consuming a balanced and easy-to-prepare breakfast can enhance your health and well-being.

Your Whole Health can be enhanced dramatically by focusing on what you put into your body as fuel. Learn more about how Food and Drink can support your overall health and well-being.

Recipe: Peanut Butter Overnight Oats

Prep: 6 hours 5 minutes | Total: 6 hours 55 minutes Yield: 1 servings

Ingredients

1/2 cup low fat milk

3/4 Tablespoon chia seeds

2 Tablespoons natural peanut butter

1 Tablespoon sugar substitute

1/2 cup rolled oats

Directions

In a small bowl with a lid, add milk, chia seeds, peanut butter, and sugar substitute then stir to combine.

Add oats and stir while making sure all oats are immersed in milk.

Cover tightly and set in the refrigerator overnight (at least 6 hours or up to 2-3 days) to soak.

The next day, open and enjoy.

Nutrition Facts Per Serving: Calories: 452| Total Fat: 22g | Saturated Fat: 4 g | Sodium: 229 mg | Total Carbohydrate: 51 g | Dietary Fiber: 48g | Protein: 14 g

Recipe Notes: Substitute dairy-free milk such as almond, coconut, soy, or hemp. Other nut or seed butter can be used in place of peanut butter Adding strawberries, blueberries, or blackberries will boost antioxidants and immunity. Chia seeds are small in size but huge in nutrition benefits. These seeds are a good source of protein providing all nine essential amino acids the body is not able to make, a rich source of omega 3 fatty acids, and high in fiber.